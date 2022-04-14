BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Bowman looking for town clerk, water employee

BOWMAN — Bowman’s April council meeting began with the announcement that the town is searching for a new clerk as well as another member of the water department. For those interested in the positions, contact town hall.

Mayor Patsy Rhett was pleased to announce the return of Bowman’s Harvest Festival, announcing its date to be Sept. 10 for one day this year, with hopes to return it to the full weekend next year.

The Regional Medical Center Primary Care facility is scheduled to open its doors later this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The town will begin installing the new street lights to better light the town at night, Rhett commented on how this was a project of former Mayor Marion Glenn would be completed.

Rhett informed those in attendance the town has applied for the Basic Infrastructure Grant offered by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority which would award the town $1,000,000 to be used for updating the towns water and sewer systems.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 9 at town hall, located at 131 Poplar St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0