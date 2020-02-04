{{featured_button_text}}
Voters in two Orangeburg County towns will head to the polls today.

Bowman and North are holding special elections to fill vacant seats on the towns’ councils.

The Bowman special election is being held to fill the council seat that was vacated when former councilwoman Patsy Rhett was elected mayor on Nov. 5.

Ike Carter and Jimmy Aimar are the two candidates seeking to serve in Bowman.

The North special election is being held to fill the council seat that was vacated when former Councilman Julius Jones was elected mayor on Nov. 5, and the council seat that was vacated after Tonya Jeffcoat announced she would not be serving on council after being elected.

Wanda Whetstone is the only candidate to file for the special election.

The town council seats are at-large, meaning all voters who live within the town limits can cast a ballot in their special elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

C-ontact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

