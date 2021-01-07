Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that's shaken U.S.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as "domestic terrorists" and he blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation's capital and beyond.

The protest by Trump supporters that breached the security of Congress on Wednesday was "not dissent, was not disorder, was not protest. It was chaos."

Those who massed on Capitol Hill intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying Biden's election victory over Trump "weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic," Biden said.

In solemn tones, Biden said the actions Trump has taken to subvert the nation's democratic institutions throughout his presidency led directly to the mayhem in Washington.

"In the past four years, we've had a president who's made his contempt for our democracy, our constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done," Biden said. "He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack."