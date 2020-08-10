You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett files for St. Matthews seat
0 comments
top story

Bennett files for St. Matthews seat

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – St. Matthews residents will head to the polls for a special election in October.

The election for the St. Matthews Town Council District Six seat will be held on Oct. 6. Sharon Keitt Bennett is the only candidate to file for the council seat.

Only registered voters who live in District Six can vote in the election.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor's Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | May 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News