Bennett files for St. Matthews seat

ST. MATTHEWS – St. Matthews residents will head to the polls for a special election in October.
The election for the St. Matthews Town Council District Six seat will be held on Oct. 6. Sharon Keitt Bennett is the only candidate to file for the council seat.
Only registered voters who live in District Six can vote in the election.
