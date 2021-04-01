Bamberg voters to elect mayor; other races on ballot

“Our foundation that we formed is community-based, it is a diversified group. Our goal is to work with individuals and their ideas, rather than necessarily coming up with our own because several of the projects I’ve been involved with come about by ideas citizens who’ve come to our foundation, asked for assistance for what they thought would be a good idea. We help develop business plans,” Deibel said.

Deibel noted he owns a building that houses a radio station, which was the effort of a local person who wanted to bring radio back to Bamberg.

“We have security cameras that we’ve placed on the downtown intersection, which was a suggestion of one of our locals, and we followed through with that. We have had football sponsors that have contributed to various needs, and the community has pitched in whenever we had a specific need,” Deibel said.

“I don’t take credit for these things. … These are things that people have come to me over the years and asked me to assist them in helping some of their visions and dreams come true,” he said.

Deibel has a list of goals he would work to accomplish if he is elected.