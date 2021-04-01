Bamberg voters to elect mayor; other races on ballot

BAMBERG – Bamberg voters will elect a mayor on Tuesday, April 6.
Four candidates are seeking to become mayor. Incumbent Nancy Foster is being challenged by candidates Jeff Deibel and Joy Haynes, as well as write-in candidate Tony Duncan.
In addition to mayor, candidates filed for city council districts 4, 5 and 6, and the Board of Public Works.
Incumbent Ronald “Buzzy” Bunch Jr. is running unopposed in his re-election bid for the Board of Public Works commissioner seat.
Three candidates are running unopposed for the three city council seats up for election. Incumbent Bobbi Bunch is seeking to be re-elected to the District 4 seat, Kimberly Compton is seeking to be elected to the District 5 seat and Kenneth Ahlin is seeking to be elected to the District 6 seat.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nancy Foster
Foster is a graduate of Barnwell High School and is a licensed Realtor.
She says she’s running for re-election because she has unfinished business.
“We just adopted a downtown plan, and I’d like to see that come to fruition. Also, we started a farmer’s market when Bi-Lo closed. … We finally got a Piggly Wiggly, but it took us two years to get a Piggly Wiggly. But, before we got that, we decided to start a farmer’s market. We were worried about people getting vegetables and things they needed to. So, I want to enhance the farmer’s market. We’re looking at doing a building for our farmer’s market, so we have that in the works, and I’m also enhancing the sports complex,” Foster said.
“We have a nice sports complex now that we cater to about 500 kids every spring and summer, and we’re going to do some enhancing there, and walking trails and I have that in the works. I’d like to finish those three projects,” Foster said.
Foster detailed her experience relevant to the position.
“I was on city council for 12 years, and I’m past president of the Southern Midlands Association of Realtors, I was president twice over there. I’ve been president of the Chamber of Commerce, I’ve chaired the South Carolina National Corridor, I’ve chaired Thoroughbred Country, I have a lot of experience. I was on the committees that built the golf course here in Bamberg, and I was at the Chamber of Commerce when we secured the airport and the industrial park,” Foster said.
“I’ve been involved a long time, so I’m a proven leader,” Foster said.
Foster feels she is the best candidate due to her experience and her involvement in the community.
“I’ve been involved in really some good things happening in Bamberg, the airport, the golf course, and I want to see more happen. I want this downtown fixed up and restored. That’s my passion right now, is downtown,” Foster said.
Foster detailed her goals if she is re-elected.
“I want to implement the downtown plan that we have, I want to enhance the farmer’s market. We now have an open-air farmer’s market, but we want a building and we’re working on that. I’m working with the county on that, as a matter of fact. The new sports complex, we want to do some walking trails out there and enhance that,” Foster said.
Also, “I’ve been on council for 12 years. You don’t just walk into the mayorship and think you can run the city. It’s quite a responsibility. We don’t have much to budget, but we have about a $2 million budget, and we have a fire department, police department, a sanitation and maintenance department, and those departments have to be budgeted and run well because we don’t have a lot of extra money to spend. So, I think you need to at least observe, if not serve, on council to understand how the government works, or how the city works,” Foster said.
“I have a long-standing record of promoting stable government. We haven’t raised taxes in four years. We audit, of course, every year, and we always have clean audits, so it just takes some know-how and having been there to understand and to really run a city,” Foster said.
Jeff Deibel
Deibel is retired but currently serves as the executive director of the Rising High Foundation.
Deibel attended Indiana University and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He is seeking to be mayor because he likes serving his community.
“Our foundation promotes community growth and opportunity, and with my background in construction, experience engineering, business, I feel like I can bring a lot to the table,” Deibel said.
“We currently have, in our community, a lot of issues that have evolved around a declining economy, and high unemployment, and things of that nature. My entrepreneurial experience leads me to believe that where we need to go at this point in time is to not rely on government, but to rely on the talents of someone who can work through the government to bring investment, private investment, and help resolve some of our problems,” Deibel said.
Deibel detailed his experience relevant to the position.
“I served as the CEO for a corporation, been an entrepreneur in business, have founded a very successful company in Indiana that was recently sold. I served on a school board for six years in Indiana in a similar environment to what we have here, and was chairman for four of those last years,” Deibel said.
“Being an entrepreneur, as far as being in business, I’m definitely qualified to handle budgets, and to work with people in managing it,” Deibel said.
Deibel feels he is the best candidate for several reasons, including “the assets of my personality and my willingness to work with people.”
“Our foundation that we formed is community-based, it is a diversified group. Our goal is to work with individuals and their ideas, rather than necessarily coming up with our own because several of the projects I’ve been involved with come about by ideas citizens who’ve come to our foundation, asked for assistance for what they thought would be a good idea. We help develop business plans,” Deibel said.
Deibel noted he owns a building that houses a radio station, which was the effort of a local person who wanted to bring radio back to Bamberg.
“We have security cameras that we’ve placed on the downtown intersection, which was a suggestion of one of our locals, and we followed through with that. We have had football sponsors that have contributed to various needs, and the community has pitched in whenever we had a specific need,” Deibel said.
“I don’t take credit for these things. … These are things that people have come to me over the years and asked me to assist them in helping some of their visions and dreams come true,” he said.
Deibel has a list of goals he would work to accomplish if he is elected.
“I believe that we need a citywide comprehensive plan first, which will address the issues that involve the entire community, not just the downtown, that we’ll be able to work together for that. We need to look at things that involve our land usage, our zoning, the ordinances that are existing today that may be a little outdated,” Deibel said.
“We need to look at our recreational facilities. We’ve had pretty much the same facility for years, and if you look what Orangeburg, for example, in Branchville. Branchville’s a much smaller town than we are, but look what’s happened there. We have a lot of talent that comes out of Bamberg, and I think there are resources out there that will help us do it,” Deibel said.
Deibel said there needs to be more emergency volunteers.
Also, “I think transparency is a major issue in a small town like this. When our mayor announced that there was a final draft on a plan that was developed unbeknownst to everyone, it kind of caught a lot of people off guard, and a lot of people feel like that plan is weak, maybe a little bit unrealistic, and most importantly, it’s not funded. And so, we need to come up with a better solution that fits the entire needs of our community,” Deibel said.
Deibel said he is in favor of a referendum for certain projects, to allow people to have a voice and get involved.
Deibel said he would also work to make sure citizens feel more involved.
Joy Haynes
Haynes is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. Haynes obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Benedict College and a master’s degree in public relations from Webster University.
Haynes said there are several reasons why she is seeking to become mayor.
“Many of the issues the city faces have been there for a long, long time, yet we have not had the right leadership with passion, energy and a real vision to steer us in the right direction to address the plight of downtown, the cornerstone of any community. I will be laser-focused unleashing every arsenal at my disposal by pressing our leadership in Columbia and Washington, D.C to send resources so we can finally answer who’s going to pay for it,” Haynes said.
Haynes detailed the experience she has relevant to the position.
“It is of note that I’ve started businesses in Bamberg from the ground up, a non-profit organization that provides needed resources to our city every day. From conducting workshops, food distribution, providing COVID testing at the height of the pandemic and offering health and fitness at times. I also established a U-Haul and storage shed component to my business portfolio,” Haynes said.
“This forward-leaning output further solidified my desire to amplify my efforts by serving as your next mayor for the City of Bamberg,” Haynes said.
Haynes believes she is the best candidate for many reasons.
“I will be a mayor that’s available to address our citizens’ concerns, transparent and accountable at all times. With my youth, energy, vision, desire and your prayers and support, I know we can transform our city into a place that increases our population instead of trending downward,” Haynes said.
Haynes identified several goals she would work to accomplish if elected.
“As a criminal justice major, I will seek meaningful and practical measures to improve our police department. We must be more proactive instead of being reactive. Our professional officers at all levels will play an intimate role in addressing the many unsolved crimes in the city. Furthermore, I will work diligently to ensure our city is safe with a viable downtown that makes us even more proud to call Bamberg home,” Haynes said.
“We have a very resourceful and tradition-rich school system and I will advocate for youth summer programs that will develop and train our youth to obtain a work ethic that may inspire some to return after college and create jobs for others. Of note, I will always seek ways to decrease our tax burden on you,” Haynes said.
Write-in candidate Tony Duncan did not participate in an interview for this story.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530