 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg runoff Tuesday
0 comments
editor's pick

Bamberg runoff Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

BAMBERG – A runoff election will be held to determine the next mayor of Bamberg.

Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster and challenger Joy Haynes will be in the runoff.

The April 6 election totals showed Foster received 257 votes and Haynes received 235 votes.

The runoff election will be held Tuesday, April 20.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News