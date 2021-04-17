Bamberg runoff Tuesday

BAMBERG – A runoff election will be held to determine the next mayor of Bamberg.
Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster and challenger Joy Haynes will be in the runoff.
The April 6 election totals showed Foster received 257 votes and Haynes received 235 votes.
The runoff election will be held Tuesday, April 20.
Bradley Harris
Staff Writer
Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.
