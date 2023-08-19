BAMBERG – Bamberg County Council Vice Chairman Evert Comer (Level II) and County IT Director Chip Maier recently graduated (Level I) from the South Carolina Institute of Government Officials.

They were presented with certificates of completion at the annual S.C. Association of Counties Conference in Isle of Palms.

According to the S.C. Association of Counties website, “The Institute of Government for County Officials (the Institute) is a training program designed to equip county officials with the tools needed to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively in their positions.

“SCAC provides the Institute in cooperation with the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston. Clemson University’s Master of Public Administration Program is a sponsor of the Institute.”

Comer has represented Bamberg County Council, District 6 since January 2015 and has served on the following committees: Personnel/Education, Recreation, Health & Welfare/Intergovernmental Relations, and Public Service/County Planning.

He is also a family law attorney in Denmark and a former Bamberg County Council chairman. Comer said he appreciates the opportunity to “continue to learn and grow in his role as a county official” and thanks “the Institute for providing such valuable training to all S.C. government officials.”

Maier has served as the Bamberg County IT director since 2018. When asked about the accomplishment, Maier said, “Embarking on this journey with the South Carolina Association of Counties and successfully graduating from the Institute of Government Officials has been an enriching experience that has equipped me with the knowledge and tools to better serve the Bamberg community.

“This accomplishment is not just a personal milestone but also a commitment to the continued progress of our county. I am excited and honored to apply the skills acquired towards a brighter future for Bamberg County and its residents.”