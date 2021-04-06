Bamberg mayoral election heading to April 20 runoff

Foster has gone on record saying she wants to enhance the farmer's market and sports complex and walking trails, as well as to see the downtown development plan through. She has expressed a desire to see downtown renovated.

She has frequently touted her experience as making her the best person for the position. She has been on council for the past 12 years.

Haynes is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. Haynes obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Benedict College and a master’s degree in public relations from Webster University.

Haynes says she will make sure Bamberg gets the resources and funding needed to address the plight of downtown.

As a criminal justice major, Haynes said she will seek meaningful and practical measures to improve the city's police department. She will also focus on safety in the downtown area.

She will also advocate for youth summer programs within the school district that will train youth to obtain a work ethic that may inspire some to return after college and create jobs for others. She will also seek to decrease taxes.

Other races in Bamberg were not contested.