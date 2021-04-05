 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg goes to polls Tuesday; 4 seeking mayor post
0 comments
alert

Bamberg goes to polls Tuesday; 4 seeking mayor post

{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – Multiple candidates are seeking the mayoral position when the City of Bamberg heads to the polls Tuesday.

Three candidates have filed for the mayor seat. Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster is seeking re-election. She is being challenged by Joy Haynes and Jeff Deibel. Write-in candidate Tony Duncan is also campaigning for the position.

Bamberg voters to elect mayor; other races on ballot

Three candidates are running unopposed for three council seats.

Incumbent Bobbi Bunch is seeking re-election in District 4, Kimberly Compton is seeking election to the District 5 seat and Kenneth Ahlin is seeking election to the District 6 seat.

Incumbent Ronald “Buzzy” Bunch Jr. is seeking election as public works commissioner. He is running unopposed.

Voters will cast their ballots at the South Bamberg Precinct in the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St and the North Bamberg Precinct at the Bamberg City Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

+4 
Nancy Foster

Foster

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
+4 
Joy Haynes

Haynes
+4 
Jeff Deibel

Deibel

 Bradley Harris

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News