Bamberg goes to polls Tuesday; 4 seeking mayor post

BAMBERG – Multiple candidates are seeking the mayoral position when the City of Bamberg heads to the polls Tuesday.

Three candidates have filed for the mayor seat. Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster is seeking re-election. She is being challenged by Joy Haynes and Jeff Deibel. Write-in candidate Tony Duncan is also campaigning for the position.

Three candidates are running unopposed for three council seats.

Incumbent Bobbi Bunch is seeking re-election in District 4, Kimberly Compton is seeking election to the District 5 seat and Kenneth Ahlin is seeking election to the District 6 seat.

Incumbent Ronald “Buzzy” Bunch Jr. is seeking election as public works commissioner. He is running unopposed.

Voters will cast their ballots at the South Bamberg Precinct in the Kearse Agriculture Building located at 847 Calhoun St and the North Bamberg Precinct at the Bamberg City Civic Center at 2477 Main Highway.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

