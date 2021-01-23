Bamberg election filing begins Friday

BAMBERG – Filing for the City of Bamberg’s municipal election will begin next Friday.

Candidates will begin filing for several positions, including mayor; city council districts 4, 5 and 6, as well as the Board of Public Works chairman position.

Council districts 4 and 5 are currently held by council members Bobbi Bunch and Benton Wise, respectively. The District 6 seat is open.

The Board of Public Works chairman position is currently held by Buzzy Bunch. Nancy Foster currently serves as mayor.

Residents will head to the polls in April to vote in the election.

