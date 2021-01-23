 Skip to main content
Bamberg election filing begins Friday
BAMBERG – Filing for the City of Bamberg’s municipal election will begin next Friday.

Candidates will begin filing for several positions, including mayor; city council districts 4, 5 and 6, as well as the Board of Public Works chairman position.

Council districts 4 and 5 are currently held by council members Bobbi Bunch and Benton Wise, respectively. The District 6 seat is open.

The Board of Public Works chairman position is currently held by Buzzy Bunch. Nancy Foster currently serves as mayor.

Residents will head to the polls in April to vote in the election.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

