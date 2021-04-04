Bamberg County seeks ambulance improvements; Medshore official says, ‘We want to be proactive’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s one of the reasons why we’ve reached out to the Regional Medical Center about us taking on that contract just for BBEMC to bring on the additional unit to help them as well as to help us in providing additional coverage in the county,” Clarke said.

Shore said, “I think if we’re successful about the hospital, if we’re able to capture that volume and justify putting those unit hours on the road, that’s going to be a win-win for your community and us to make sure that we have adequate coverage in the community in Bamberg (County).”

He added, “Once we get some things worked out with them (RMC), then we’ll be able to move forward. We just recently got some information from them as far as the number of transfers out. I just got information as far as time of day so that we can make sure that that unit is utilized to its full capacity.”

'You've got to make an investment'

Myers also addressed what he considered the nonchalant attitude displayed by Medshore emergency medical technicians at the scene of some calls, including one where he and another first responder had just gotten finished helping someone who fell from a chair.