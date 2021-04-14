 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bamberg County school board members re-elected
0 comments
editor's pick

Bamberg County school board members re-elected

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting ballot box illustration

BAMBERG – Several veteran school board members in Bamberg County were re-elected.

The election was held Tuesday and veteran school board members from both Bamberg School districts 1 and 2 were re-elected.

In Bamberg 1, school board members Naomi Eckels and John Hiers were re-elected.

In Bamberg 2, school board members Larry Bias and Tonie Holman were re-elected.

All candidates were running unopposed.

The election results will be certified Friday.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News