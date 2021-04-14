Bamberg County school board members re-elected

BAMBERG – Several veteran school board members in Bamberg County were re-elected.
The election was held Tuesday and veteran school board members from both Bamberg School districts 1 and 2 were re-elected.
In Bamberg 1, school board members Naomi Eckels and John Hiers were re-elected.
In Bamberg 2, school board members Larry Bias and Tonie Holman were re-elected.
All candidates were running unopposed.
The election results will be certified Friday.
