Bamberg County requiring use of face coverings starting Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – Bamberg County officials approved an ordinance requiring individuals in unincorporated areas to wear masks or face coverings in food service and retail establishments starting Friday at 6 a.m.

The ordinance will last for 60 days unless revoked at an earlier date.

Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said Monday the ordinance will help save lives.

“I think this is a great thing that we’re doing, we’re going to save lives. And we’re going to help people to not be exposed to the virus as much as we can. We’ve got to do our part, and I hope our citizens do their part also,” Hammond said.

Councilman Trent Kinard noted the recent spike in coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and specifically in Bamberg County, as a need for the ordinance.

County Administrator Joey Preston said the ordinance only covers unincorporated areas of the county. A mask ordinance in municipalities such as Bamberg and Denmark is up to councils in the cities and towns.