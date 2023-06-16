BAMBERG -- Bamberg County has hired Bamberg resident, Virginia Mitchell as its first Animal Control Officer. Animal Control has previously been managed by the Sheriff’s Department. This position will help to establish a stronger Animal Control presence in Bamberg County.

Mitchell has an extensive background in animal control and management, having served as Animal Care Operations Manager for Alpha Genesis, Inc. and as an Animal Control Officer for Orangeburg Animal Control. Mitchell has also completed the National Animal Control Association Training Academy and courses in FEMA Emergency Management, Understanding Canine Behavior, and Euthanasia Training. Recently, she completed Animal Control/Cruelty Investigation Training and will be attending South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to be certified as Class “3” in Basic Law Enforcement Training.

As the new Animal Control Officer, Mitchell wishes to serve “Bamberg County in managing and/or removing dangerous, stray, or unwanted animals” and hopes “to educate Bamberg County citizens on the importance of the county ordinances and the responsibilities of animal care.”

Bamberg County also partners with MAMAS, a non-profit organization that currently operates the animal shelter.

According to County Administrator Joey Preston, “The addition of an Animal Control Officer in Bamberg County will free up more time for the Sheriff’s Department to focus on law enforcement and make our community safer while providing the best possible animal care we can.”