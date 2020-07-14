Bamberg County Council votes to remove Confederate statue

“I’m in support of it being moved, long as the county doesn’t have to pay for it to be moved. I really don’t understand all this. I think there’s more behind the scenes than is let on, and there’s some people that can’t’ see what’s going on,” Carter said in reference to efforts nationwide to remove or destroy monuments.

“Probably the Christian thing to do is to move it so it don’t hurt anybody else’s feelings,” Carter said.

“I’m not poking and prodding, but everybody wants to holler they’re Christian. Well, until you can fully forgive and forget what went on, I think we have a problem. And I’m not sure because I’m no great historian, but I think that the Democrats were the main owner or the main people behind all of that. I’m not 100% sure, but I think I’m correct when I state that,” Carter said.

Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said the statue has caused hurt.

“I’m in support of it being moved. I think that a lot of our citizens feel that it’s an intimidating monument, and it has caused a lot of hurt. And the Confederate cause that has been sympathized by folks has caused them a lot of hurt and harm, separation of their families, a reminder of slavery, so it’s time for us to move out of this and provide a better sight on our county property,” Hammond said.

