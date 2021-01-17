BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL:Haynes takes reins as council chair

Bamberg County Councilman Larry Haynes replaced Councilwoman Sharon Hammond as chairperson of the council during a meeting on Jan. 11.
Newly elected Councilman Spencer Donaldson was appointed as vice chairman.
Under county council policy rules, the chairman serves for one year, beginning at the January meeting.
Donaldson was among other newly-elected council members at the meeting, including Phil Myers Jr. and Dr. Jonathan Goodman II.
Former Councilman Trent Kinard was beaten by Myers for the District 1 seat during the June 9 Democratic primary. Myers had no opposition in November.
Joe Guess Jr. and the Rev. Isaiah Odom did not file for re-election to their seats in Districts 4 and 5. Donaldson defeated John J. Jennings for Guess’ seat and faced no opposition in November, while Goodman defeated Ricky Dansby for Odom’s seat and also faced no opposition in November.
District 7 Councilman Clint Carter was also re-elected to his seat.
“I’d like to welcome you all to Bamberg County Council membership. May you be blessed and thank you for your service,” Hammond said.
The newly-elected councilmen said it is an honor to serve.
Haynes thanked Hammond for her service during a tumultuous year.
“We want to say thank you for all that you did in 2020. I know it wasn't an easy task. It's been rough, I know. We just want to thank you for the good job that you did,” Haynes said.
Council discussed how it will handle public comments in the future. Public comments are currently submitted by email, reviewed by the council and then read during the council meeting.
County Administrator Joey Preston read two written statements from Bamberg County residents Sue Clayton and Ken Ahlin, both with concerns about the board's transparency and the public not being able to meet in person with the council. Meetings are currently being held virtually.
"A lot of people have come to me wanting to speak. I just don't think the letter writing is effective," said Myers, who suggested that a Zoom link be provided for citizens to join the meeting and speak.
Preston said he would check on it.
Hammond said the public could possibly send in a video message, but Carter said, “They probably want dialogue. They deserve it, they pay taxes.”
“I agree, Clint, 100 percent on that,” Myers said.
Goodman said, “One of the things I think we need to do a better job of is letting the county know what actually is going on. Not necessarily in full detail, but just to give them an opportunity to understand that we are working towards, or will be working towards the improvement of Bamberg County and not just meeting for the sake of meeting and saying that we met.
“There are opportunities to provide a 30-second or a minute time for people to come in onto Zoom and be able to have it regulated by the presenter as to them being able to voice some of their concerns audibly as opposed to in written format.”
Councilman Evert Comer said, “I think the idea of having them to participate during the comment section by Zoom is a good idea. We just have to get some rules to go along with it to make sure we’re productive in a way that’s efficient.”
Carter said he was also open to “finding some other kind of meeting place” where the public can be invited to come. “I think it’s very doable,” he said.
In other matters, Southern Carolina Alliance Project Manager Dolton Williams made a report, announcing Project Atlantic as a new project that stands to create 40 jobs and a $40 million capital investment.
Williams said the CrossRhodes Industrial Park has been submitted as a potential site for Project Atlantic.
Project Groot is another project which has grown in size to potentially create 115 jobs and a $10 million capital investment. The SCA is working to provide utility and rail support.
Project Barn Door visited the Freudenberg facility in Bamberg. Freudenberg, formerly Tobul Industries, has closed its doors in Bamberg, but the SCA has worked to bring an industry to occupy the site.
A capital investment has not been finalized, but the project could bring 20 to 30 jobs to the area.
"Though it's not a ton of jobs, it's very high-paying jobs. ... Within 12 to 18 months, they will need to expand that building. So we're looking at the new equipment that they would be bringing in, also what those expansion costs would be to add more investment,” Williams said.
Also during the meeting, County Treasurer Alice Johnson reported that county’s total income for November stood at $164,665. Expenses came in at $743,181, leaving the county with a negative balance of $578,516. Combined with a negative balance at the end of October of $112,236, the total deficit stood at $690,752.
County Finance Director T.M. Thomas’ also reported that the county’s general fund generated $2,528,015 as of the end of November, with expenditures totaling $3,027,607, reflecting a deficit of $499,589.
"The property tax collections usually pick up in December and January. So you should see those revenue line items increasing next month as well as January," Thomas said, noting that all county departments continue to operate within their budgets.
Bamberg County Controller Gina Smith reported that the county received a portion of the reimbursement amounts it had been seeking from the state for expenditures made in addressing the coronavirus, including payment for personal protective equipment.
From March 1 to June 30, the county was approved for and has received $84,717.56. It has also been approved to receive $70,626.45 in reimbursement money for the period from July 1 to Nov. 15, but has not received the checks for that yet.
“I do not know whether there is going to be Phase Three. I have not heard any word of it, but we're still gathering our data. So if a Phase Three comes on the horizon, we will be ready,” Smith said.
The administrator also delivered a report, stating the county’s building permit revenue has gone up. There were 377 permits issued and $51,231 in total fees collected in 2019 as compared to 448 building permits issued and $78,923 collected in fees in 2020.
The hospital renovation project, which includes the county’s plan to transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex, is moving along with roof replacement complete in the Department of Social Services portion of the building.
"We're going to be submitting the portion of that expense to DSS to try … to get reimbursed some money back from the state so we can turn around and put it right back into the project,” Preston said.
He said the county has received three bids for the renovation project, including those from Brantley Construction Company at $3.2 million; M.B. Kahn at $3.4 million and Solid Structures at $3 million.
"We hope to be able to award the bids for the hospital probably within the next two to three weeks," he said.
In other matters, the council:
• Gave second reading approval to an ordinance to reduce the assessment ratio applicable to general aviation aircraft subject to county property tax to a 4 percent rate based on the fair market value of the aircraft. The county's aircraft property tax rate currently stands at 10.5 percent.
• Gave second reading approval to an ordinance authorizing the leasing of certain Bamberg County Airport spaces and facilities, along with the granting of certain privileges to limited fixed-based operators and the sale of aviation fuel at bulk rates.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD