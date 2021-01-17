BAMBERG COUNTY COUNCIL:Haynes takes reins as council chair

“We want to say thank you for all that you did in 2020. I know it wasn't an easy task. It's been rough, I know. We just want to thank you for the good job that you did,” Haynes said.

Council discussed how it will handle public comments in the future. Public comments are currently submitted by email, reviewed by the council and then read during the council meeting.

County Administrator Joey Preston read two written statements from Bamberg County residents Sue Clayton and Ken Ahlin, both with concerns about the board's transparency and the public not being able to meet in person with the council. Meetings are currently being held virtually.

"A lot of people have come to me wanting to speak. I just don't think the letter writing is effective," said Myers, who suggested that a Zoom link be provided for citizens to join the meeting and speak.

Preston said he would check on it.

Hammond said the public could possibly send in a video message, but Carter said, “They probably want dialogue. They deserve it, they pay taxes.”

“I agree, Clint, 100 percent on that,” Myers said.