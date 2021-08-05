Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county towns plan elections; filing open for several council seats

Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.
Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2. The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 14.
Three city council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in Orangeburg. Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman have filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.
Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler filed for re-election, and he is being challenged by candidate Paige Waymer.
Below is a list of all other municipal seats up for election this year, the incumbents and the dates for candidates to file.
Orangeburg County
Filing ends at noon Monday, Aug. 16.
Bowman
• Ike Carter - Council
• Leroy Harley – Council
Branchville
• Brett Banks - Council
• Michael Blankenship – Council
• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council
Cordova
• James V. Martin - Mayor
• Lee Hughes - Council
• Jo Ann Mooney – Council
• James N. Preveaux – Council
• Terry C. Ott – Council
Elloree
• Michael G. Fanning – Mayor
• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1
• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4
• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)
Eutawville
• Brandon L. Weatherford – Mayor
• Christenna Chaffin - Council
• Anna Renee Wolpert – Council
Holly Hill
• William R. Johnson – Mayor
• George Summerson - Council District 3
• Cynthia Nelson Fuller - Council District 4
Neeses
• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor
• Wanda H. Ammons - Council
• James E. Hollman – Council
• Julie Renee Olenick – Council
• Wylie Williams – Council
North
• Jennifer Williams - Council
• Daniel Jackson – Council
Norway
• Bonnie Fogle - Council District 1
• Berley James - Council District 4
Rowesville
• Paul Bishop – Mayor
• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council
• Lannie R. Sanders – Council
Springfield
• Ed Furtick – Mayor
• Francine Edwards - Council
• Lelia Anne Greene – Council
• Beth West – Council
• Wayne Lackey – Council
Vance
• Michael Aiken – Mayor
• Doug Chapman - Council
• Dorothy Glover – Council
Woodford
• Sam Anthony - Mayor
• Daniel Green - Council
• Norbia M. Pough – Council
Bamberg County
Filing opens at noon Monday, Aug. 9, and ends at noon Monday, Aug. 23.
Ehrhardt
• William Stanley - Mayor
• Harry Hughes – Parks and Recreation Department (1 seat)
• Bennie Hughes – Public Works Commissioner (1 seat)
Govan
• Wilma Edmonds - Mayor
• Elizabeth M. Banks – Council
• Edgar A. Banks – Council
• Willie Mae Daniels – Council
• Eron Edmonds – Council
Calhoun County
Filing ends at noon Monday, Aug. 16.
Cameron
• David W. Summers – Mayor
• Wayne Polin – Council
• Terry Fowler – Council
St. Mathews
• Linda Archie-Simmons – Council District 1
• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3
• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5