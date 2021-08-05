 Skip to main content
Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county towns plan elections; filing open for several council seats
Voting ballot box illustration

Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2. The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 14.

Three city council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in Orangeburg. Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman have filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler filed for re-election, and he is being challenged by candidate Paige Waymer.

Below is a list of all other municipal seats up for election this year, the incumbents and the dates for candidates to file.

Orangeburg County

Filing ends at noon Monday, Aug. 16.

Bowman

• Ike Carter - Council

• Leroy Harley – Council

Branchville

• Brett Banks - Council

• Michael Blankenship – Council

• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council

Cordova

• James V. Martin - Mayor

• Lee Hughes - Council

• Jo Ann Mooney – Council

• James N. Preveaux – Council

• Terry C. Ott – Council

Elloree

• Michael G. Fanning – Mayor

• Kim Taisha Gidron - Council District 1

• Bill Brandenburg - Council District 4

• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner (1 seat)

Eutawville

• Brandon L. Weatherford – Mayor

• Christenna Chaffin - Council

• Anna Renee Wolpert – Council

Holly Hill

• William R. Johnson – Mayor

• George Summerson - Council District 3

• Cynthia Nelson Fuller - Council District 4

Neeses

• Kenneth L. Gleaton - Mayor

• Wanda H. Ammons - Council

• James E. Hollman – Council

• Julie Renee Olenick – Council

• Wylie Williams – Council

North

• Jennifer Williams - Council

• Daniel Jackson – Council

Norway

• Bonnie Fogle - Council District 1

• Berley James - Council District 4

Rowesville

• Paul Bishop – Mayor

• Carolyn J.F. Groom - Council

• Lannie R. Sanders – Council

Springfield

• Ed Furtick – Mayor

• Francine Edwards - Council

• Lelia Anne Greene – Council

• Beth West – Council

• Wayne Lackey – Council

Vance

• Michael Aiken – Mayor

• Doug Chapman - Council

• Dorothy Glover – Council

Woodford

• Sam Anthony - Mayor

• Daniel Green - Council

• Norbia M. Pough – Council

Bamberg County

Filing opens at noon Monday, Aug. 9, and ends at noon Monday, Aug. 23.

Ehrhardt

• William Stanley - Mayor

• Harry Hughes – Parks and Recreation Department (1 seat)

• Bennie Hughes – Public Works Commissioner (1 seat)

Govan

• Wilma Edmonds - Mayor

• Elizabeth M. Banks – Council

• Edgar A. Banks – Council

• Willie Mae Daniels – Council

• Eron Edmonds – Council

Calhoun County

Filing ends at noon Monday, Aug. 16.

Cameron

• David W. Summers – Mayor

• Wayne Polin – Council

• Terry Fowler – Council

St. Mathews

• Linda Archie-Simmons – Council District 1

• Deidre Prickett – Council District 3

• Virgil Jacobs – Council District 5

