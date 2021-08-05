Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county towns plan elections; filing open for several council seats

Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day, Nov. 2. The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 14.

Three city council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election in Orangeburg. Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman have filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler filed for re-election, and he is being challenged by candidate Paige Waymer.

Below is a list of all other municipal seats up for election this year, the incumbents and the dates for candidates to file.

Orangeburg County

Filing ends at noon Monday, Aug. 16.

Bowman

• Ike Carter - Council

• Leroy Harley – Council

Branchville

• Brett Banks - Council

• Michael Blankenship – Council

• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – Council