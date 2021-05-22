After delay, state resolution honors Norway mayor

COLUMBIA -- Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway was able to have her inauguration gala at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School on Saturday, March 7, 2020, just before events started getting cancelled because of COVID-19, but something promised to her during the gala was delayed over a year.

A S.C. Statehouse resolution to honor her as newly inaugurated mayor was delayed over a year because of the virus’ effects on Statehouse protocol and events. State Rep. Lonnie Hosey and Rep. Jerry Govan Jr. presented her with the resolution in the House of Representatives chamber on May 11 of this year in Columbia. The resolution was actually dated April 8, 2020 – perhaps in the hope that things would have turned to normal quicker last year.

Clemons said, “The resolution was initially supposed to be given to me post my inauguration gala on March 7, 2020. Rep. Hosey was present at my gala and announced that he would submit a resolution as the newly inaugurated mayor for the Town of Norway.”

“The resolution is actually dated April 8, 2020. Due to COVID, which actually went viral a week after my gala, the resolution presentation was postponed. So I just received it on May 11, 2021,” Clemons added.