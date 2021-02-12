3 running for mayor of Bamberg

BAMBERG – Three people are running to become mayor of Bamberg.

Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster is running for re-election. She is being challenged by Joy Haynes and Jeff Deibel.

Filing for the City of Bamberg’s municipal election ended Friday. The election will be held April 6.

In addition to mayor, candidates filed for city council districts 4, 5 and 6, and the Board of Public Works.

Three candidates are running unopposed for the three city council seats up for election.

Incumbent Bobbi Bunch is seeking to be re-elected to the District 4 seat, Kimberly Compton is seeking to be elected to the District 5 seat and Kenneth Ahlin is seeking to be elected to the District 6 seat.

Incumbent Ronald “Buzzy” Bunch Jr. is running unopposed in his re-election bid for the Board of Public Works commissioner seat.

