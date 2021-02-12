 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 running for mayor of Bamberg
0 comments
editor's pick

3 running for mayor of Bamberg

{{featured_button_text}}
Bamberg City Council Seal, Logo, WEB

BAMBERG – Three people are running to become mayor of Bamberg.

Incumbent Mayor Nancy Foster is running for re-election. She is being challenged by Joy Haynes and Jeff Deibel.

Filing for the City of Bamberg’s municipal election ended Friday. The election will be held April 6.

In addition to mayor, candidates filed for city council districts 4, 5 and 6, and the Board of Public Works.

Three candidates are running unopposed for the three city council seats up for election.

Incumbent Bobbi Bunch is seeking to be re-elected to the District 4 seat, Kimberly Compton is seeking to be elected to the District 5 seat and Kenneth Ahlin is seeking to be elected to the District 6 seat.

Incumbent Ronald “Buzzy” Bunch Jr. is running unopposed in his re-election bid for the Board of Public Works commissioner seat.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News