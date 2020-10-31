2020 poll workers get weeks of election days

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll start off with a long line, then it may slack up for about five or six minutes, then we’ll start with another crew, then that will go for a little while. We might get a bathroom break, and then are back at it again. We have been doing that all week up until about a quarter to 6 p.m.,” Groom said.

Sanitation is a focal point. The council chambers are equipped with face guards for workers and hand-sanitizer bottles for citizens. There are also spots marked on the floors where citizens must stand to ensure social distancing.

Groom said the sanitation process is a continuous process all day.

"When we come in in the morning, she sprays and wipes down the counters. The tablets are self-sanitized, so we don’t have to work about that. We wipe down the machines, and then she has a spray she uses to put on the seats, even though very seldom do we have anybody sitting in the area,” Groom said.

“We do that three different times a day,” Groom said. “At the end of the day, we resanitize before we leave to go home.”

Groom offered advice to those who are looking to cast a ballot.