2020 poll workers get weeks of election days

Poll workers in Orangeburg County are accustomed to a busy Election Day, but in 2020 the rush has been on for weeks.
Voters began casting their early votes in person on Oct. 5 and have since shown up at the polls in record numbers statewide. More than a million South Carolinians have cast absentee ballots with one more day of early voting to go Monday before Tuesday's Election Day.
Orangeburg County poll worker Carolyn Groom has no problem believing the number of people will be a record. She has had a first-hand view of the voters from her post in the Orangeburg County Council Chambers, which is one of three early voting sites in the county.
“Our first day, which was the 5th of October, when we got here that morning, the lines were down beyond Smiley Street. It has been steady every day since,” Groom said.
“I worked the 2006 election when we had the absentee voting, and it was not as busy as it is now. It’s a constant flow now, more so than back then when I first did it. It’s been a lot of voters, a lot of turnout,” Groom said.
“I have seen a lot of first-time voters. As far as the age, I would say a mixture. We’ve had one that was 99 years old that came through, and we’ve had them as young as 18.”
The General Assembly made all South Carolinians eligible to vote via absentee ballot this year amid the coronavirus emergency.
Despite the pandemic, there was no shortage in poll worker applications for the 2020 election, Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said.
The pandemic has caused implementation of some new steps for selecting poll workers.
“We actually had a lot of people volunteer to work,” Smalls said.
She said workers must complete several training sessions.
“They have to do the online training, and there’s a COVID-19 training, and once they complete those trainings, then they can complete their paperwork to get paid. Workers are also required to complete in-person training as well, Smalls said.
For Groom and other workers at the three early voting sites, the day starts well before the 9 a.m. opening time.
“We come in in the mornings, we’ll do the work at 8:30 so everybody’s onboard. We’ll sanitize the work area again, and then everybody gets their area ready for the start of the day.
"We have to do our oath every day. We do our oath, the machines are brought up, everything is working good, then we just sort of take a breather before the line starts coming in,” Groom said.
Groom said the work is constant amid the steady flow of voters.
“We’ll start off with a long line, then it may slack up for about five or six minutes, then we’ll start with another crew, then that will go for a little while. We might get a bathroom break, and then are back at it again. We have been doing that all week up until about a quarter to 6 p.m.,” Groom said.
Sanitation is a focal point. The council chambers are equipped with face guards for workers and hand-sanitizer bottles for citizens. There are also spots marked on the floors where citizens must stand to ensure social distancing.
Groom said the sanitation process is a continuous process all day.
"When we come in in the morning, she sprays and wipes down the counters. The tablets are self-sanitized, so we don’t have to work about that. We wipe down the machines, and then she has a spray she uses to put on the seats, even though very seldom do we have anybody sitting in the area,” Groom said.
“We do that three different times a day,” Groom said. “At the end of the day, we resanitize before we leave to go home.”
Groom offered advice to those who are looking to cast a ballot.
“If you have the opportunity to, come out and do the early absentee voting, as opposed to waiting on Tuesday morning to go to the polls, especially if you have a physical disability or have issues with transportation,” Groom said.
“Vote, Vote, Vote.”
Citizens will be able to cast an in-person absentee ballot until Nov. 2.
Orangeburg County has three locations for early voting.
Voters can cast a ballot at the Orangeburg County Administration Building at 1437 Amelia St. Voting will take place in the Orangeburg County Council Chambers.
Voters can also vote at the North Branch of the Orangeburg County Library at 4585 Main St. and the Vance Senior Center at 1304 Old Number Six Highway.
All locations will operate Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., when in-person early voting ends.
Calhoun County residents can vote early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office at 103 Courthouse Drive.
In Bamberg County, voters have two locations where they can vote early on Monday: the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1234 North St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Kearse Agriculture Building at 847 Calhoun St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Persons having requested an absentee ballot by mail must vote on that mailed ballot. Ballots can be hand-delivered to the county voter registration office. The deadline is 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
On Tuesday, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs:
- S.C. driver's license
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
- S.C. voter registration card with photo
- Federal military ID
- U.S. passport
For a list of Tuesday's polling places, see Sunday's special section on Election 2020 and visit www.TheTandD.com.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
