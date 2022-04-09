Govan wants to be 'advocate-in-chief'; lawmaker says he is prepared to lead education

After spending nearly 30 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives, a veteran legislator is seeking to implement a new kind of change as the state’s new superintendent of education.

Dist. 95 Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said that after a S.C. House remapping plan essentially redrew his district and “diluted” his electoral base, he decided to pursue a position that he ran for in 2014.

Govan has opposed the remapping plan, saying it fractured the Orangeburg county and city's community of interest and weakened city and county interests in Columbia.

It also moved Govan out of District 95 and placed him in District 93 with incumbent Democratic Rep. Russell Ott.

Fellow veteran state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has represented S.C. House District 66 since 1992, but the seat was redrawn to place it in fast-growing York County. She’s now a resident of the new District 95, and has filed for re-election.

“So for the first time, central Orangeburg, including the city and the suburban areas, does not have a resident representative. Essentially when they redrew this district, it was specifically designed to dilute my electoral base. It meant that I would have a really diminished opportunity. ... So it was strategic and purposeful, but that’s all well and good,” Govan said.

He now has his eyes on improving the quality of education for every child. He has several ways of working to do that.

‘Seen the system from the bottom up’

“It’s not a new interest. I actually ran for state superintendent of education back in 2014, when I got involved in the Democratic primary. So this idea of me running for state superintendent of education is not something that I have haphazardly thought about. Education, I believe, is going to drive this ticket,” Govan said.

He continued, “I think even though people look upon it as a down-ballot race, I believe it is the most important race on the ticket because we’re talking about dealing with the education of the children of our state, which should be of primary importance.”

Neither of his parents received their high school diploma, he said, but he’s grateful for the opportunities that education provided him.

“Education is still the ticket, the great equalizer, the very thing that gives all of us access, that levels the playing field. I look at the impact education has had on my life and my family in terms of from a generational standpoint,” Govan said.

Govan, who currently sits on the House Education and Public Works Committee, has also served as Orangeburg County’s attendance supervisor, dropout prevention coordinator and a parent educator. He graduated from South Carolina State University.

What makes his candidacy for state superintendent of education unique?

“We need an advocate-in-chief at the state Department of Education. When you consider the onslaught of attacks of people questioning the relationship between educators and the community, I think my skill set is even more important,” Govan said.

“It’s not just about having a technocrat in that particular office. I think, yes, you need to be knowledgeable of education and education issues, but, you know, in addition to their role as an advocate, the state superintendent of education has to be a good manager and one who can build consensus,” he said.

Govan said he is the one who can address “issues of mistrust” in the education realm.

“We see that on the news every day in terms of citizens raising questions about what’s happening in their schools and how their kids are being impacted. Quite frankly, this pandemic and what we’ve gone through over the last two years has really exposed a lot of those things that really have kind of flown under the radar screen,” he said.

Disparities in broadband access is one of them, the legislator said.

“We see what happens, what years of neglect and underfunding can do to areas, particularly in our rural and more economically challenged communities in the state. We also see what was not recognized as much in the past, and that is in terms of the importance of mental health and how that plays in terms of the ability of children to learn and adjust,” Govan said.

He said his background in education, including a master’s-plus degree with an emphasis in early childhood education, and his past roles as, for example, a parent education and dropout prevention specialist have prepared him for the role of education superintendent.

“I’ve kind of been a journeyman that has basically seen the system from the bottom up,” said Govan, who’s also worked in the area of alcohol and drug abuse prevention and is an ordained minister.

“We’ve had an opioid crisis in addition to the other crises that other families deal with, how that impacts the lives of children. I just think that I’ve been prepared over the course of my life for this moment. That’s what I think we bring to the table, and hopefully it’ll resonate in terms of the voters,” he said.

Govan said he is a major advocate of school safety.

“I authored a bill that created a School Safety Task Force that came out with 62 recommendations in terms of dealing with school safety. Many of those items were adopted, dealing with threat assessment, increasing the number of SROs in the schools. All of this took place after the school shootings that took place across the country. We took several practical steps as a state as a result of that task force,” Govan said.

He also implemented a study of higher education in the state, he said.

“I’m the senior ranking member of the House Education Committee, and we took that on. That task force came up with recommendations looking at how we access and look at higher education in the state,” Govan said.

As a legislator, he said he also worked to make early childhood education a priority in the state, including with the reauthorization of First Steps.

“My skill set is pretty broad, having touched on those things that impact families and children. I’ve also served on a national advisory board dealing with early childhood education with the National Conference of State Legislators,” he said.

Another priority is looking at “that whole apparatus in terms of administration, teachers and school boards and state government,” Govan said, noting that he is not in favor of making the state’s school board elections partisan.

“We’ve seen legislation introduced basically to make school boards partisan. We need to take the politics out of education. This particular issue isn’t off the table, but rather it’s been further delayed. I believe this particular issue is going to end up back at the forefront and, coupled with all the other stuff that’s being pushed, will further point to a more divisive public discourse over this issue of education. It’s a distraction, quite frankly, from what’s really important,” he said, noting that he has co-sponsored a bill with Rep. Wendy Brawley of Richland County to make school board seats nonpartisan positions.

‘We’ve made some progress’

Govan said the state’s serious teacher shortage and the lack of broadband access in certain areas of the state are among the numerous challenges faced in education, but they are not insurmountable.

“The challenges are daunting, but people who know me know that I’m one that believes strongly in having a never-give-up, never-say-die spirit. I draw a lot upon my faith in terms of how I live my life and pursue these things,” he said.

“It calls for not only visionary leadership but those willing to make and demonstrate a willingness to step outside one’s comfort zone and try to build consensus, build bridges. So I think that if we do that, then we can see our way back,” Govan said.

He said the state has improved in the areas of teacher pay and preparation.

“We’ve made some progress in some areas. This upcoming year, the starting salary for a teacher will be approximately $40,000 a year should the budget pass the Senate. The average starting teacher salary for a teacher in this state is projected to exceed $50,000 a year. I can recall when I moved into the House, the average starting salary for a teacher was, I think, $23,000 a year. So things have improved incrementally in the state,” Govan said.

He continued, “We were going to raise the base student cost this year. In the House budget, what we’ve done is try to address a decades-long struggle in terms of the archaic and out-of-date funding formula by which we basically fund public schools and our school districts. Under the leadership of (Chairman) Murrell Smith and the Ways and Means Committee, we’ve tried to address that.

“I believe the superintendent’s role at this point is now to try to bring about some healing in terms of regaining the trust of parents, try to build bridges. We’ve had some fights in the legislature over everything from vouchers and school choice ... but the bottom line is we’re now in an era in which one size does not fit all.”

Govan said, “It’s important to bridge the gap in terms of what we’re producing through our teacher education programs, whether they’re still meeting the needs and producing the kind of teachers that we need as we’re preparing them for jobs. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect better results.”

‘I’ve been privileged to serve’

Both the S.C. House and S.C. Senate have approved redistricting maps for both bodies, and the maps have been signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The law has been legally challenged by the South Carolina branches of the NAACP; the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; the national American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of South Carolina, as well as private entities.

The lawsuit is pending, and Govan said he has not ruled out another run for political office in 2024.

“We don’t know how the courts are going to rule. I have some folks out there that have supported me through the years that really did not want to see me step out. They wanted to see me run again. The sad part about that is my options were pretty limited,” he said.

Govan said he did not feel forced into running for education superintendent, but rather it was something he felt was important for him to do.

“My passion for pursuing the state superintendent of education has nothing to do with doing so because there weren’t any other options. I could have exercised (other) options, or chose not to do anything. But I believe that this is really important, or else I wouldn’t be doing it,” Govan said.

“We’re in this thing to win because it matters. It matters not only to me personally because I believe in and love education, but it matters to me as a grandfather and as a father. I believe we have to look at education from the cradle to the grave. ... Learning is lifelong, and if we want to move forward as a state and nation,” he said, it has to be put first.

“I’m going to pursue it with all the gusto and passion that I can and, by the grace of God, I believe that we’re going to be victorious,” Govan said.

In the meantime, he said he will miss serving his constituents.

“My interest has always been 150% vested in doing what’s right by this community that I’ve been privileged to serve for the past 30 years in the House. In this capacity as the next state superintendent of education, I hope to continue to provide that kind of service of being a careful, thoughtful individual that the public can trust,” he said.

