Govan town hall to offer info on SC Stay Plus, more; $200M available for assistance with utilities, rent

State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, will host a District 95 town hall meeting to discuss housing resources available to South Carolinians on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“Help is here — but that only matters if people know about it,” Govan said. “I hope tenants and landlords alike will come learn more about the resources they can access. SC Stay Plus can make a huge impact on our community in Orangeburg.”

SC Stay Plus, a program offered through the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, assists people who are behind on rent or utility bills. Eligible tenants can receive funding for up to 12 months of payments, dating back to March 2020. Once approved, this money is paid directly to the landlord or utility company.

As of Friday, July 30, just 1,018 South Carolinians had completed applications for SC Stay Plus and only 393 households received funding. More than $200 million remains unallocated.

In addition, officials from DHEC will provide an update on state’s response to the new Delta variant of COVID-19 and Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster will provide an update on the district start-up plans for the 2021-22 school year.