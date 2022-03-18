Govan to announce run for S.C. Superintendent of Education

S.C. Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, will announce his run for Superintendent of Education in the first-floor lobby of the State House on Friday at noon.

Govan, a retired educator from Orangeburg, has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for 29 years and currently sits on the Education and Public Works Committee.

During his long career in public education, Govan served as Orangeburg County’s attendance supervisor, dropout prevention coordinator and a parent educator.

He graduated from South Carolina State University, one of South Carolina’s most prominent HBCUs.

Govan will be joined by several of his State House colleagues and community leaders from across the state. The event is open to the public.

