Govan receives endorsements

S.C. State Superintendent of Education candidate Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, received endorsements from three additional pro-public education advocates: Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston; Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, and Rep. Deon Tedder, D-North Charleston.
He had earlier been endorsed by Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson, D-Greenville, according to a campaign press release.
Speaking at an event last month, Robinson-Simpson said, “We need leaders – now more than ever before – who have the heart and the mind to move forward. … We cannot afford to have anybody in that (the State Superintendent) seat but Jerry Govan.”
Three Democrats are running for superintendent of education in Tuesday’s primary: Gary Burgress, Lisa Ellis and Govan.