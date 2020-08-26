Govan: Police reform needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

S.C. Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan is calling for law enforcement reforms after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.

Rep. Govan, an Orangeburg Democrat, said, “In this horrific incident, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back while his children looked on. We have since learned that Mr. Blake is likely paralyzed from the waist down. This senseless act will haunt him and his family for years to come.

“Today we talk about Kenosha, Wisconsin. Tomorrow, it could be a community here in South Carolina if significant changes are not made quickly. These tragedies are the reality for too many families in the United States of America. “

The S.C. Legislative Black Caucus is working to reform the state’s system with a detailed package of recommendations that has been given to leaders of the law enforcement community, he said.

Also, “we have a specific package of law enforcement engagement reform priorities that will be filed in the General Assembly. We ask the community to support our efforts and help us put pressure on the leaders of the law enforcement community to implement these changes.”

In June, the caucus proposed: