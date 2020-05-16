Govan announces re-election campaign

State Rep. Jerry N. Govan Jr. formally announced his candidacy for re-election as state representative for House District 95 in Orangeburg County.
“To this point as your representative, my focus has been upon service, working with state, local and other officials to address the needs and concerns of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than re-election politics. Earlier this week, I went to Columbia to advocate a more robust response from state government, and I am pleased that the House approved $155 million of the budget surplus to a COVID-19 Response Reserve Account, as well as an additional $25 million for the Medical University of South Carolina to expand its statewide testing efforts,” Govan said.
The legislation emphasizes testing in rural communities, communities with a high prevalence of the virus and communities with demographic characteristics consistent with risk factors for the disease, he said.
“This is particularly important as we fight the disparate impact the disease has had on people of color. DHEC data shows that African Americans are being infected, developing complications and dying at a disturbing rate. In the months ahead, I will continue to work to ensure that all South Carolinians have access to the testing and treatment they need,” he said.
“While my focus has been on service to the people of House District 95, I want to address the upcoming June 9 primary.”
He talked about his record in the community and the legislature.
“I love Orangeburg, and I believe in active involvement our community. For this reason, I was recently recognized by several organizations -- by Claflin University as an inductee into the Hall of Fame; by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP for Outstanding Services and Significant Contributions to Orangeburg; and by Denmark Technical College for service in support of its important educational mission," he said.
“Further, I am humbled that my peers in the South Carolina General Assembly have elevated me to positions of leadership, which include vice chairman of the House Operations and Management Committee, vice chairman of the State House Committee and chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus," Govan said.
Of greater importance, he said, is that as the second-ranking member of the House, he has been honored to serve as the people’s elected advocate.
“As your voice in the State House, I am proud to fight for improving the quality of public education for all children, better health care and greater economic opportunity. I believe my seniority in the House has enabled me to be more effective in my service to the people of Orangeburg,” Govan said.
He said he will continue to support and sponsor legislation that can improve the lives of citizens in the state, including legislation to provide for education improvements and reform in both K-12 and higher education; improved teacher and support staff pay; teacher and parent rights; student loan reforms; closing the health care disparity gap and expansion of economic development in underserved areas of the state, to name a few.
“I would be honored to continue to serve you and I respectfully ask for your vote and support,” he said. “May God continue to bless and keep you and your families healthy and safe.”
Orangeburg podiatrist Kevin Ray recently announced his candidacy for the District 95 seat held by Govan. They will face each other in the June 9 Democratic primary.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.