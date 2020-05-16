Govan announces re-election campaign

He talked about his record in the community and the legislature.

“I love Orangeburg, and I believe in active involvement our community. For this reason, I was recently recognized by several organizations -- by Claflin University as an inductee into the Hall of Fame; by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP for Outstanding Services and Significant Contributions to Orangeburg; and by Denmark Technical College for service in support of its important educational mission," he said.

“Further, I am humbled that my peers in the South Carolina General Assembly have elevated me to positions of leadership, which include vice chairman of the House Operations and Management Committee, vice chairman of the State House Committee and chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus," Govan said.

Of greater importance, he said, is that as the second-ranking member of the House, he has been honored to serve as the people’s elected advocate.

“As your voice in the State House, I am proud to fight for improving the quality of public education for all children, better health care and greater economic opportunity. I believe my seniority in the House has enabled me to be more effective in my service to the people of Orangeburg,” Govan said.