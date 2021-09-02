Gov.: Use COVID stimulus funds to widen I-26

Gov. Henry McMaster announced a proposal Thursday to accelerate existing plans to widen key portions of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

The $360 million investment from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding will accelerate the project by at least six years.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make transformative investments in our state that will accelerate the growth of our state’s economy and improve the quality of life for South Carolinians, and I can think of no better place to start than speeding up the process of widening our most vital interstates,” McMaster said.

“Everywhere you look, South Carolina is growing – families and businesses are moving here and more people are visiting every day. We must have the infrastructure necessary to support that growth, and this investment would be a major step in that direction,” he said.

“Interstate 26 was built more than 60 years ago. Since that time, traffic has increased and this segment of South Carolina’s interstate network has become plagued with congestion, delays and accidents on a routine basis,” S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said.