Gov.: Use COVID stimulus funds to widen I-26

Gov. Henry McMaster announced a proposal Thursday to accelerate existing plans to widen key portions of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.
The $360 million investment from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding will accelerate the project by at least six years.
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make transformative investments in our state that will accelerate the growth of our state’s economy and improve the quality of life for South Carolinians, and I can think of no better place to start than speeding up the process of widening our most vital interstates,” McMaster said.
“Everywhere you look, South Carolina is growing – families and businesses are moving here and more people are visiting every day. We must have the infrastructure necessary to support that growth, and this investment would be a major step in that direction,” he said.
“Interstate 26 was built more than 60 years ago. Since that time, traffic has increased and this segment of South Carolina’s interstate network has become plagued with congestion, delays and accidents on a routine basis,” S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said.
“It is time to widen Interstate 26. The previous plan was to stretch the 30 miles of widening work out in many phases through 2029/30 based on cash flows. This proposal utilizes a one-time funding boost of $360 million to pull the widening work forward, enabling the bulk of the widening to go to contract over the next 3-4 years, including some road work that is poised to start next year,” Hall said.
The widening project has previously been determined by SCDOT to be a high priority because of the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26. In just the last decade, statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30% with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.
One eligible use of ARPA funds is the replacement of lost revenue a state experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina experienced $453 million in revenue loss and the governor is recommending that $360 million of it be used for this project.
This investment will be included in the governor’s final recommendations to the General Assembly on how ARPA funds should be invested in the state. The governor plans to issue his final recommendations, following several meetings of accelerateSC, in the coming weeks.