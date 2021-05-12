Gov’s order ends many T&D Region mask rules; City of Orangeburg face covering requirements remain

Mask rules have dropped throughout much of The T&D Region, however face coverings must still be worn in areas such as courthouses and courtrooms.
The City of Orangeburg’s mask ordinance remains in place.
An order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday puts an end to guidance given to counties and municipalities regarding the wearing of face coverings.
The order said the previous guidance is “no longer necessary.”
“Each South Carolinian can make responsible choices and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities,” McMaster said.
The governor’s new order ended Orangeburg County’s face covering ordinance, which included unincorporated portions of the county.
“The county continues to study the new order and will provide further updates when possible,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said in a press release.
Protective masks are still required in county and municipal courthouses under an order from S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Wayne Beatty.
Young added, “Remember, COVID-19 is still a very real threat to everyone. The S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and masks should continue to be worn by everyone in indoor public places.”
“The county urges citizens to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, more than ever, it is important to receive the COVID-19 vaccination(s), or continue to wear a mask if you are unable to receive the vaccine,” he said.
“We see firsthand how our first responders in EMS and nurses in hospitals wear masks treating the sickest of COVID-19 patients, and do not come down with the virus. The health and safety of our citizens is of utmost importance,” he said.
Face mask ordinances remain in effect, for now, in Santee and Holly Hill.
The City of Orangeburg’s ordinance continues.
Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II said the city’s attorney is preparing an ordinance to be considered by council members that “will amend the city’s current mask ordinance to bring it into compliance with the order” issued by McMaster.
Evering said, “I am not sure at this time if council will proceed with giving first reading to the proposed ordinance or decide to pursue a different course of action.”
City council passed its most recent ordinance about face coverings on Feb. 2.
Evering said when council approved that ordinance, it was set to expire 15 days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines no long require the wearing of a face coverings and social distancing.
Bamberg County no longer has an ordinance in effect requiring the wearing of face coverings, County Administrator Joey Preston said.
Preston said, “The governor’s order overrules the Bamberg County mask ordinance for the unincorporated areas.”
The city of Bamberg and town of Denmark each have their own mask ordinances in place.
In Calhoun County, Deputy Administrator Denise Christmas said future action on the county’s face mask requirements will be determined by county council at a later date.
As it stands now, Calhoun County’s ordinance requires the wearing of face masks until June 16.
The Town of St. Matthews has a face mask ordinance still in effect.
