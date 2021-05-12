Gov’s order ends many T&D Region mask rules; City of Orangeburg face covering requirements remain

“The county urges citizens to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, more than ever, it is important to receive the COVID-19 vaccination(s), or continue to wear a mask if you are unable to receive the vaccine,” he said.

“We see firsthand how our first responders in EMS and nurses in hospitals wear masks treating the sickest of COVID-19 patients, and do not come down with the virus. The health and safety of our citizens is of utmost importance,” he said.

Face mask ordinances remain in effect, for now, in Santee and Holly Hill.

The City of Orangeburg’s ordinance continues.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II said the city’s attorney is preparing an ordinance to be considered by council members that “will amend the city’s current mask ordinance to bring it into compliance with the order” issued by McMaster.

Evering said, “I am not sure at this time if council will proceed with giving first reading to the proposed ordinance or decide to pursue a different course of action.”

City council passed its most recent ordinance about face coverings on Feb. 2.