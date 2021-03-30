Gov. provides $6M in GEER funds for community computer labs

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster today awarded $6 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the University of South Carolina (UofSC), who, in partnership with Benedict College, will establish eight Apple computer labs statewide.

The labs will be strategically located for use by local school districts, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the South Carolina Technical College System and citizens in the community.

“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that internet access is not a luxury but a necessity for millions of South Carolinians,” said McMaster. “The strategic placement of these labs will bolster South Carolina’s premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state’s growing economy.”

The collaboration will build a new network of learning labs that will feature Apple products and curricula. The network will include hubs in Columbia’s BullStreet District and at Benedict College, along with satellite labs at six of UofSC’s Palmetto College and regional campuses. UofSC Palmetto College campuses are all located within 15 miles or less of a broadband desert, according to the South Carolina Broadband Map, providing reliable technology and internet access to these communities.