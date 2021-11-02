Gov: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs.

The governor plans to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a factory in Duncan. His senior education advisor and the president of the state's 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday.

"This will provide high-demand, high-skilled job training in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction," South Carolina Technical College System President Tim Hardee said.

McMaster wants to help up to 15,000 people by paying for the tuition, fees, textbooks and materials for associate's degrees, but to continue the program, he will need the General Assembly to add $124 million, said Melanie Baron, the governor's senior education advisor.

The governor is basing his new program on an initiative from right after the pandemic started in early 2020 where he spent $12 million in federal relief money to pay for 12-week programs to certify people for critical need jobs, Barton said.