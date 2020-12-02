Gov. names SCHP vet Woods to lead SCDPS

“Serving as Director of SCDPS was something I would have never imagined during my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but serving this department and my state in an interim director capacity has truly been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Woods said. “My primary goal has been to stabilize the department and break down any barriers leading to inefficiencies so that our personnel are energized and excited about their jobs and the challenge of serving this state’s citizens with excellence.”

“The SC Department of Public Safety cannot be the DPS of 20 years ago. We must take advantage of technology, equipment and training to ensure the safety of our law enforcement and in turn the safety of the citizens and visitors to our state,” Woods said. “We must provide our law enforcement and civilian support personnel with sound training and empower our employees to lead as we tackle the challenges of 21st century policing.”

“Mr. Woods has led a life dedicated to serving the people of South Carolina,” said state Sen. Mike Gambrell. “His short time as Acting Director has shown that he is more than qualified to lead SCDPS, and I look forward to confirming Governor McMaster’s appointment.”

The governor’s nomination is subject to Senate approval.

Woods, 54, is a resident of Lexington County and is married with five children.

