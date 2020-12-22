 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19
1 comment
breaking

Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
092120 weathers column 1.jpg

Gov. Henry McMaster in September announces the $314 million project called the Agriculture Technology Campus, which will create more than 1,500 jobs in Hampton County.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA – After undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Henry McMaster was notified late Monday evening that he has tested positive for the virus.

First Lady Peggy McMaster remains asymptomatic, while the governor is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue. Both remain in good spirits and McMaster continues to work from the Governor’s Residence.

Following Centers for Disease Control and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, the governor will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for additional symptoms.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said. “This virus spreads very easily.”

EDITORIAL: The gift of health to loved ones

Based on advice from his personal physician, McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment today. The outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.

According to SCDHEC physicians, there is no way to pinpoint precisely when or how McMaster or the first lady contracted the virus.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com

According to CDC and SCDHEC guidelines, contact tracing is conducted for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to an eventual positive test being conducted. The governor quarantined himself when he knew he was in close contact with the virus and sent governor’s residence staff home to quarantine and get tested to ensure their health and safety. Because the governor followed the guidelines and recommendations as a “close contact,” SCDHEC has determined there are no "close contacts" to the governor.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-22-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News