Gov. McMaster lifts S.C. limits on restaurant occupancy

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday liftede all occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout South Carolina, effective immediately.

Previously, South Carolina’s restaurants were operating at 50% capacity. Now, they will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

Other restaurant safety guidelines – including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff – remain in place. Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11 p.m., will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” McMaster said. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate and targeted one -- aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include:

• Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart.

• Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than eight customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.