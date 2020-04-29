Gov extends state of emergency: Stopping, gathering on beaches, sandbars, islands still prohibited

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division would like to remind boaters throughout the state that Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order prohibiting the beaching or “rafting” of boats on islands, sandbars or beaches statewide is still in effect.
On Monday, April 28, Gov. McMaster extended for an additional 15 days the declared State of Emergency in S.C that provides the legal foundation for of all of the Executive Orders that have been issued in recent weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Executive Order 2020-16, issued by Gov. McMaster on March 30 (which remains in effect), states: “I further direct that the beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island, is prohibited for the duration of the State of Emergency. Vessels must remain underway at all times unless exigent circumstances exist. Anchoring to fish is allowed; however, rafting is prohibited under all circumstances.”
The boating public should be aware that the Executive Order prohibiting beaching includes — but is not limited to — beaching to drop off others, camp, walk, have lunch, gather shells, or go to the restroom. Boaters must keep their boat underway or drifting at all times unless actively fishing or under exigent circumstances. This does not allow boaters to legally anchor and swim. Additionally, the Executive Order allowing municipalities and counties to open coastal beach access points to foot traffic DOES NOT provide for legal access to any beach or sandbar via boat.
SCDNR conservation officers tasked with educating the public and enforcing the orders issued by Gov. McMaster will be out in force in the coming days with a stepped-up schedule of water patrols until the current State of Emergency is lifted, but voluntary compliance with these orders is both strongly encouraged and necessary to prevent potential transmission of the virus. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the following SCDNR-managed properties, many of which are popular spots for boaters to congregate, remain closed until further notice. Locally, these include:
• Dorchester County: Ashley River Sandbar; Edisto River Sandbar (near Edisto River Adventures)
SCDNR officers will continue to patrol all of the state’s waterways, and the no beaching/rafting order is in force on ALL public waterways of the state. Please continue to boat safely and enjoy the water with family members while continuing to practice good social/physical distancing with those not in your immediate household and avoiding activities with the potential to spread this deadly virus to others. Violations or emergency situations on the water can be reported directly to SCDNR’s Law Enforcement Division via our 24-7 hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
