Gov extends state of emergency: Stopping, gathering on beaches, sandbars, islands still prohibited

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division would like to remind boaters throughout the state that Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order prohibiting the beaching or “rafting” of boats on islands, sandbars or beaches statewide is still in effect.

On Monday, April 28, Gov. McMaster extended for an additional 15 days the declared State of Emergency in S.C that provides the legal foundation for of all of the Executive Orders that have been issued in recent weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Order 2020-16, issued by Gov. McMaster on March 30 (which remains in effect), states: “I further direct that the beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island, is prohibited for the duration of the State of Emergency. Vessels must remain underway at all times unless exigent circumstances exist. Anchoring to fish is allowed; however, rafting is prohibited under all circumstances.”