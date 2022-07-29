Gov: $25M added for tech ed; Scholarships help students, region: Tobin

Gov. Henry McMaster has announced an additional $25 million investment into Workforce Scholarships for the Future.

The program provides scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and required fees at any of South Carolina's 16 technical colleges for any adult or recent high school graduate to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, health care, computer science, or logistics.

“Workforce Scholarships for the Future will help provide our people with good-paying jobs and our companies with the skilled workforce they need to succeed,” McMaster said in a release.

“We are ensuring that South Carolina’s economic success will continue for generations, and that South Carolina families will be the ones benefitting from it,” he said.

In early 2021, McMaster invested $12 million in Governors Emergency Education Relief Funds in the S.C. Technical College System to train South Carolinians for the available, high-demand jobs in the state.

By the end of the year, 5,000 South Carolinians were reskilled and employed.

Because of that success, McMaster formally created Workforce Scholarships for the Future in November 2021.

The latest $25 million investment, combined with $39 million allocated by the General Assembly in this year’s state budget, is expected to be used to train or retrain approximately 40,000 South Carolinians.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “The South Carolina technical colleges – and OCtech in particular – are committed to providing a high-quality academic experience for students as they work to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

“For several years, we’ve committed to offering post-secondary education and training programs tuition-free for Orangeburg and Calhoun residents to reduce cost as a barrier.”

He added, “These additional funds will help the college continue to achieve its mission of promoting success and self-reliance for our students and fostering economic development for our region.

“We are the first stop on the road to the American dream, and I hope everyone looking to start or re-start a career will take full advantage of all OCtech has to offer.”

To date, 6,198 South Carolinians have been trained through this program, including:

• 825 nursing assistants

• 775 commercial drivers

• 616 emergency medical technicians

• 478 welders

• 392 phlebotomists

• 208 forklift operators

• 107 electrical lineman technicians

• 87 ManuFirst SC