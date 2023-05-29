Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Gospel Jazz in the Park event is being planned for Orangeburg’s Centennial Park by Farnitra Cleckley of Charlotte

Cleckley, who was raised in Orangeburg, wants the function to bring positive energy to the audience.

“We’ve got awesome vendors, jazz music that's going on, great culture, friends and family coming together just for a community event,” Cleckley said.

Cleckley has a faith-based business in Charlotte.

“God gave me a vision years ago to start a Christian establishment. It's called Uptown Christian Mingle Lounge,” Cleckley said.

“We wanted to bring the experience here in Orangeburg, South Carolina. We created the event of having gospel jazz in the park,” Cleckley said.

“It is my first time having an event like this. God actually told me to do it in the city which I grew up in,” Cleckley said.

Cleckley says it was a lot of work putting the event together.

Even so, “I'm just excited about everything that God is doing,” Cleckley said.

The planned musician for the festival is trumpeter Willie Bradley.

“When I went looking up different individuals that could play an instrument, I noticed that his bio said that he was from Orangeburg, South Carolina. I thought that was a great fit for this particular event,” Cleckley said.

Cleckley moved to Charlotte around 20 years ago.

She traces her faith back to Orangeburg and mentions her former pastor, Bishop Hayes T. Gainey.

“I have a great connection with my old pastor. Now he's a bishop and we just build the community together," Cleckley said.

Cleckley is excited about the upcoming event.

“You don't want to miss this, because it's going to be epic. It's going to be really good," Cleckley said.

“We're going to have a marvelous time. You're going to feel welcome. You're going to have an enjoyable moment," Cleckley said.

The Jazz in the Park event will take place on June 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To reserve a spot at the event, which is free to the public, visit Eventbrite at: www.eventbrite.com/e/gospel-jazz-in-the-park-orangeburg-sc-tickets-616785420797

Find out more about the event at Uptown Christian Mingle Lounge’s Facebook page.

Centennial Park is located at 200 Riverside Drive SW in Orangeburg.