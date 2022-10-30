Good Hope AME hosts telehealth event

Good Hope AME Church in Cope hosted a Telehealth Tech Talk event in partnership with Palmetto Care Connections at the church at 1040 Carver School Road.

Last month’s event was held in celebration of Telehealth Awareness Week.

Community members observed a telehealth demonstration with the help of PCC staff and learned about Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity programs, PCC's digital literacy classes and how to virtually connect with their medical providers for non-emergency care with telehealth equipment located at the church.

Good Hope AME members Cassandra Cleckley and Watson Cleckley are available to help with telehealth visits at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays. Pearline and Nathaniel Stevenson are also available to help with telehealth visits from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Prizes and free groceries were provided through the church’s food bank ministry at telehealth event.