Good health starts with you

Minorities are more likely to live in areas affected by environmental hazards. They may live in areas that have limited access to clean water and clean air. Water that has been contaminated by lead adversely affects the brains of growing children and causes other health issues. Poor air quality leads to lung disease.

Obesity and chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure are caused in part by inadequate access to fresh food. Food deserts result in poorer health outcomes. Many live in places that lack supermarkets or do not have available transportation to get to a market. Lack of knowledge about healthy eating habits also contributes to obesity and chronic health issues. The connection between healthy diets and good health outcomes is well known and has been well studied. Probably the two most well-known conditions are high blood pressure and diabetes, which disproportionately affect minorities.

What can be done to decrease minority health disparities? Get involved in your community and your churches. Don’t be afraid to ask your health care provider about cancer screening tests and routine health screening tests for hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease[ and cholesterol. Take advantage of health fairs and free screenings. Keep your medical appointments. Learn to advocate for yourself and your family. Ask your neighbors, your church members and community leaders to help you plant a garden or advice on where to go for fresh produce. Form a neighborhood walking group. Stop or do not start smoking or using any type of tobacco product. Contact your local hospital and colleges to find out what services are available to help the underserved and how to access those services. Provide a lift for someone in need.