Golf tourney to benefit local HBCU students

The Orangeburg Innovative Empowerment Center will host its first major event Sept. 11 with the inaugural, Orangeburg Spirited Golf Tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course in Orangeburg.

The fundraiser will assist with developing the programs to support students who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Orangeburg Innovative Empowerment Center was founded in August of last year, which was during the pandemic, causing their process and method of implementation to make pivotal changes, and regroup to make critical adjustments with scheduling events, and working with students who attend HBCUs.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the fundraising weekend event kicks off with the group’s founder Donald McCutcheon hosting a social networking event for the sponsors to engage with college students and the community. A fish fry and light hors d’oeuvre will be included.

Various levels of sponsorship are available. There is a $25 discount for registration prior to Sept. 1 and sponsors can send payment to the following: OIEC Golf Classic, P.O. Box 1054, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Payment by CashApp can be made to $OIEC 803-707-6995 or 843-813-3274

For further information, please contact Donald McCutcheon at 803-707-6995

