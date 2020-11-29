Golf tourney raises over $36K to benefit Africa University

ORANGEBURG – The recent Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Tournament held at the Orangeburg Country Club raised over $36,000 to benefit Africa University and students throughout the African continent.

Ninety-eight golfers participated in the six-year old event, which was played in Orangeburg for the second consecutive year after four years in Columbia. The event also included an individual skills test.

Taking top honors in the tournament was Team Hough, a foursome that included Frank Hough, James Linton, James Bradley and Elbert Warren. Team Hough, runner-up in the event a year ago, was one of three teams carding a 15-under 57 in the 18-hole event; however, the group won the scorecard playoff for top honors. Second place went to Southern Dunes, while Team Florence rounded out the top three.

Closest to the Pin honors went to Warren (Hole #3), Will Bundy (Hole #6) and Xavier Starkes (Hole #12). Earning Closest to the Pin accolades in the women’s competition were Angie Webb (Hole #12), Kyle BoczKowski (Hole #15) and Octavia Sutton (Hole #17).

Justin Neeley and Angie Webb had the longest drives on Hole #4, while Neeley and Beverly Harrison nailed the longest drive on Hole #15.