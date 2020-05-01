Golf group to help stop spread with new campaign

The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare the inequalities in healthcare across race and class, prompting a Campaign to Stop the Spread, supported and funded by the Orangeburg Homeboy Golf Outing Association. By placing yard and street signs in and around Orangeburg, the goal is to better target messages about the importance of social distancing to the most underserved and potentially most at risk neighborhoods.
Data from hot spots in Michigan, Louisiana, New York, and other states demonstrates that the novel coronavirus is affecting -- and killing -- black Americans at a disproportionately high rate compared to white Americans. Majority black counties have three times the rate of infections and nearly six times the rate of deaths as majority white counties (Eugene Scott, The Washington Post). There are many factors that increase the vulnerability of black Americans, including less access to care and higher employment in “essential” jobs. Additionally, there is a lack of easily accessible and reliable information. Misinformation and rumors spread quickly on social media, while information about the evolving guidelines for personal safety is difficult to find.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the best way to stop the spread is to follow the following guidelines which are depicted on the OHGO Stop the Spread Campaign signage: stay home, practice social distancing, wear a mask if you have to go out, wash your hands often and thoroughly.
OHGO has committed to invest in the development, production, and placement of the signage and we are confident we can have a positive impact on our communities. The Stop the Spread Campaign is another community focused program of OHGO. Other projects have included a mentoring program at Mellichamp school among other community programs focused on supporting Orangeburg.
The Orangeburg Homeboy Golf Outing Association is a group of men with Orangeburg Connections —“Orangeburg DNA” - either by birth, residence or education who have been gathering at some of the best-known golf courses around the country to play a few rounds, enjoy camaraderie and reminisce about their developmental years in Orangeburg. OHGO is in its 29th year of existence of Faith, Family, Friends and Fun.
