Golf group to help stop spread with new campaign

The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare the inequalities in healthcare across race and class, prompting a Campaign to Stop the Spread, supported and funded by the Orangeburg Homeboy Golf Outing Association. By placing yard and street signs in and around Orangeburg, the goal is to better target messages about the importance of social distancing to the most underserved and potentially most at risk neighborhoods.

Data from hot spots in Michigan, Louisiana, New York, and other states demonstrates that the novel coronavirus is affecting -- and killing -- black Americans at a disproportionately high rate compared to white Americans. Majority black counties have three times the rate of infections and nearly six times the rate of deaths as majority white counties (Eugene Scott, The Washington Post). There are many factors that increase the vulnerability of black Americans, including less access to care and higher employment in “essential” jobs. Additionally, there is a lack of easily accessible and reliable information. Misinformation and rumors spread quickly on social media, while information about the evolving guidelines for personal safety is difficult to find.