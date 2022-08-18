Golf course rezoning advances; homes planned; some Holly Hill residents object

A plan to rezone the now-closed Holly Hill Golf Club to allow the construction of single-family homes is advancing.

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous second reading to the rezoning of the property on Monday.

Some residents asked the county not to rezone the property so it can remain a golf course. Others have expressed concerns about the development's impact on the nearby Holly Hill airport.

Roy Walker, the owner of the golf club, closed it last month and has plans to sell it.

Prior to Monday's vote, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said he studied the matter thoroughly, heard from those opposed to the rezoning and spoke to others to see if there was any legal way to oppose the rezoning request.

“If I had the money, then I could buy the golf course and rent it out. I would do it, but I don't and, if there is no other private person who will or if they won't sell it to them, we don't have any legal recourse but to vote with what the (County) Planning Commission recommended,” he said.

Wright said Planning Commission has done the necessary work to make sure the rezoning is legal.

“They have done their due diligence on it,” Wright said.

American Star Development SC, LLC of Sullivan's Island has requested the two parcels making up the Holly Hill Golf Club at 9159 Old State Road be rezoned to residential general to allow for development of the property. The property is currently zoned forest agriculture.

The parcels are a combined 93.59 acres. The property is about one mile southeast of the Town of Holly Hill.

Holly Hill resident Sam Chance, a golf club member, expressed his opposition to the rezoning request.

He noted the golf course was built from 1954 to 1957 by local farmers and the community.

“The owner wants to destroy all that and build a few houses,” Chance said. “It is the only family recreational facility in our area. We have pools, tennis courts and golf there.”

Chance said the course was closed without notice to workers or members on July 15.

“We were playing golf and we were told the golf course is closed you need to get off the golf course,” Chance said. “We have not been reimbursed for dues that he collected and workers he fired at that time have not been paid.”

Chance said he understands there is an offer on the table to buy the golf course and to keep it as a golf course, though the offer has not been accepted.

He said there is no water or sewer on the property and a part of the property is wetlands.

“This property is more valuable to the town as a golf course than it would for a few houses that are built,” Chance said. “We hope council will reconsider the rezoning request and vote to deny it.”

Walker said any club member or employee who has not been paid needs to contact the main office and inform the office how much they are owed.

“Everybody will be paid,” Walker said. He encouraged Chance to meet him personally and “tell me what I owe him and I will pay him.”

Walker said he wanted the golf course to be a success but it was not. He said he has had to put in about $60,000 to renovate the course over the years.

“I’ve got to walk away from it,” Walker said. “It will break me if I don't.”

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission had previously approved the rezoning on a unanimous vote. County Council gave unanimous first reading for it to proceed.

Council had been scheduled to give second reading to the rezoning request in June, but the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission notified the county it had two objections with rezoning the property: safety and noise.

As a result, the county halted giving second reading to the rezoning until a hearing could be held for the SCAC. The county referred the matter back to the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission last week once again gave the project unanimous approval to move forward.