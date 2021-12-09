Golf course back in business; Bamberg mayor calls reopening ‘wonderful news’

BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course has reopened under new ownership.

The course at 128 Paw Paw Road in Bamberg is now called River Birch Golf Course.

New owner Joe Schlierholz said, “I just knew this was right and this was the place to hang our hat.”

While the course had a “soft opening” on Nov. 26, the official sale took place on Dec. 7. The grand opening is scheduled for this Saturday.

The golf course will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for the winter. The schedule will change as the days get longer.

Schlierholz said there are plans to upgrade the golf course and to remodel the golf club. He said he will also make sure the pro shop is fully stocked.

“It is going to be a great golf course,” Schlierholz said. “We are going to get it back to where this ought to be very good for this community and surrounding communities.”

With Head Golf Professional Jim Williams at the helm, he says the course will offer a PGA Hope program for veterans, a PGA Junior kids league, ladies leagues and working man leagues. The golf course will employ about ten.

“You are hopefully going to see your golf course flourish and be a lot more golf course orientated,” Schlierholz said.

“You can only do so much in the winter,” he continued. “We’ve got our work ahead of us. We have beautiful clay to mold with.”

While the initial focus will be on the golf course, Schlierholz said hopes are to have the restaurant and bar open by Christmas. The process to acquire a beer, wine and liquor license is underway, he said.

“It is a very good social thing. … This will be family-orientated,” he said.

The restaurant will be open to the general public and take-out will be provided.

The golf course, formerly named the Paw Paw Country Club and Bamberg Golf and Sports Club, closed in middle of August 2021.

It did not stay closed for long.

Schlierholz said what inspired him to come to Bamberg and take over ownership of the golf course is one of his best friends, the late Harry Bloom.

“I became friends with him and the whole family,” Schlierholz said. “We used to come down and go hunting. I met a lot of good people through him.”

Schlierholz said when he came down to Bamberg looking at the course, everyone knew him through Bloom.

A Florida native, Schlierholz has lived in the Columbia, S.C. area since the 1980s.

He has been involved in business for most of his 55 years, ranging from restaurants to hardwood flooring.

He most recently worked as the chief operating officer at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Gaston for about a decade.

“They say God favors you,” Schlierholz said. “This was an awesome favor to be able to own our own golf course.”

Schlierholz said the name River Birch came from driving around and seeing the river birch.

This is the first time he has been the full owner of a golf course.

“We are excited about it,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said about the reopening of the course. “They have been getting ready for about a month out there. It is just wonderful news.”

Foster said she was concerned about the closure, noting the golf course and restaurant have always been an asset for the community.

The golf club was built in 1981.

The par 72, 6,683-yard golf course was designed by Russell Breeden, who designed a number of golf courses in the Myrtle Beach area.

It features four sets of tees with the par-5, 517-yard 16th hole requiring a tee shot over a lake, and a lone pine tree in the middle of the fairway.

Golf course officials have often touted its lakes and woods, greens, contoured fairways and hybrid grasses. The course was deemed ideal for all levels of play.

The course was purchased by Tom Cornforth in May 1996 but closed in December 2016 after nearly four decades of operations.

Following its closure, there were calls from some residents for the city of Bamberg purchase the golf course and lease it to a group of investors. The proposal never came to fruition.

The golf course was eventually sold to DHC Inc. in the summer of 2017 for $750,000. It reopened for a time before closing this August.

For more information about the golf course, call 803-245-8432.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.