Goldman Sachs trader to speak in SCSU Business Leadership Series

Omari St. Anthony Richards will be the featured speaker for the South Carolina State University College of Business’ Leadership Series on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2-3:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Richards is an equity sales trader at Goldman Sachs, London, England, United Kingdom. Just four years ago, he graduated from SC State as a business management major.
In his address, Richards will explore what a college graduate today needs to know to be successful in that first job and beyond. He will share the process by which he competed for that first job and what was the most important aspect of it. Richards will tell students what to expect as they enter the business world and how to best capitalize on opportunities that come their way.
The Zoom meeting ID is 339 502 3317. The password is career.