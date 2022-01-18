 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goldman Sachs trader to speak in SCSU Business Leadership Series

  • 0

Omari St. Anthony Richards will be the featured speaker for the South Carolina State University College of Business’ Leadership Series on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2-3:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Richards is an equity sales trader at Goldman Sachs, London, England, United Kingdom. Just four years ago, he graduated from SC State as a business management major.

In his address, Richards will explore what a college graduate today needs to know to be successful in that first job and beyond. He will share the process by which he competed for that first job and what was the most important aspect of it. Richards will tell students what to expect as they enter the business world and how to best capitalize on opportunities that come their way.

The Zoom meeting ID is 339 502 3317. The password is career.

011922 scsu speaker Richards.jpg

Richards
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Author J.D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News