Gold Star mom gets new kidney, continues work in memory of son

“One work and one don’t work. The one that don’t work, she just had her kidney transplant. She was on dialysis ... five or six years. She’s had her kidney four years coming up,” said Johnson, who doesn’t like to rely on others too much.

She said the commitment of her caregivers has been remarkable, including one who was required to stay with her the entire time she was in Charleston.

Johnson has been doing relatively well since she her surgery.

“I’m good. I’m anemic ... So my blood count dropped, my iron had dropped, but this was things that I was having problems with before the transplant,” she said, noting that she is on several medications.

“The medication was crazy. I got 14 bottles of medicine I have to take. I got to take it twice a day, and three of them I got to take for the rest of my life,” she said.

Her medical and other bills are mounting, but she tries not to worry about that, either.

“It’s expensive," she said, noting that because she stayed more than 30 miles away from the hospital, she was required to stay in a hotel following her surgery.

She said she stayed approximately a week at $100 a night “and that bill is on you.”