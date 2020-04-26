Gold Star mom gets new kidney, continues work in memory of son

Gold Star mother Elaine Johnson has endured the pain of losing a child, but most recently underwent another life-changing event with a kidney transplant performed on Feb. 13.
Johnson’s son, Army Spc. Darius T. Jennings, was aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter that was struck by enemy fire and crashed in Al Fallujah, near Baghdad, Iraq, in November 2003. He was 22 when he died.
Since then, Johnson, a diabetic, has had to face health challenges that forced her to go on dialysis on Feb. 11, 2019. Her kidney failure had become a formidable opponent she could no longer ignore.
Her doctor had told her that she needed dialysis in 2018.
“I fought it. July of 2018 was when he told me that I needed dialysis, but I fought it until Feb. 11, 2019. I decided that I was tired of going in and out of the hospital with fluid buildup,” the 56-year-old said.
She knew she needed a kidney transplant and was delightfully surprised when one of her church members, Larry Hardy, a U.S. Army veteran, offered to donate one of his kidneys.
“He said, ‘I’m going to give you a kidney.’ I said, ‘Huh?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘You talk with your wife first.’ He said, ‘But I’m going to give you a kidney.’ I said, ‘OK,’ and that’s how we started it,” Johnson said.
She had been placed on the kidney transplant waiting list in October 2019.
“I was accepted on the list in October after I had to make sure my health was in order. I had challenges I had to meet to even go on the list,” Johnson said, noting that Hardy was also making adjustments in his own life to prepare himself as a possible living donor.
“Being a donor, you have to go through a process, too. You have to meet the criteria, and he was meeting his challenges,” Johnson said.
It turned out Hardy’s generous offer was not going to be needed after all.
Johnson got a call from the Medical University of South Carolina on Feb. 10 that a kidney had become available, but her doctor advised against it.
“I got a rare blood disorder. Someone must have died ... and my doctor didn’t want me to have that kidney because that person had health issues. He didn’t want me to have that one because of my health issues. So I said, ‘OK,’ but it didn’t discourage me because I know I had a living donor anyway,” Johnson said.
She got another phone call from MUSC on Feb. 12. The hospital had another kidney that turned out to be the perfect one for Johnson.
“I said, ‘Huh?’ (They) said, ‘No, this is another one. It’s a 42-year-old female, and your doctor says that he wants you to have that kidney.’ And I said, ‘OK, I will,’ even though I know I had Larry,” Johnson said.
She said she felt God was trying to tell her something.
“I said maybe God is trying to tell me (to) go head and get this one and let Larry keep his. I thought about he;s got a wife and he's got children. So why should I pass up another one being selfish?” she said.
Johnson was not completely overwhelmed with excitement, but she was very grateful.
“My kidney came from a 42-year-old female from Texas. It wasn’t that I was shocked. I knew I had Larry. See, a lot of people don’t have a living donor. So when they get called, they'll be excited. I was thankful, but I wasn’t overwhelmed with excitement because I knew I had Larry,” she said.
She said while some people on the transplant waiting list can wait as long as three to five years for a donor, she realized that her wait was nothing short of a miraculous.
“I give it all up to God,” she said, noting that while the pain of losing her child never really ends, she didn’t let her health challenges on top of that get her down.
“I wasn’t stressed about anything. I give it to God, and I keep moving. Oh, I give it all to him. To say I've only been on dialysis a year, and I had only been on dialysis a month when Larry found out, that was a blessing right there,” she said.
Her support system includes her 74-year-old mother, Emma, and her two best friends, both of whom serve as her caregivers.
“One work and one don’t work. The one that don’t work, she just had her kidney transplant. She was on dialysis ... five or six years. She’s had her kidney four years coming up,” said Johnson, who doesn’t like to rely on others too much.
She said the commitment of her caregivers has been remarkable, including one who was required to stay with her the entire time she was in Charleston.
Johnson has been doing relatively well since she her surgery.
“I’m good. I’m anemic ... So my blood count dropped, my iron had dropped, but this was things that I was having problems with before the transplant,” she said, noting that she is on several medications.
“The medication was crazy. I got 14 bottles of medicine I have to take. I got to take it twice a day, and three of them I got to take for the rest of my life,” she said.
Her medical and other bills are mounting, but she tries not to worry about that, either.
“It’s expensive," she said, noting that because she stayed more than 30 miles away from the hospital, she was required to stay in a hotel following her surgery.
She said she stayed approximately a week at $100 a night “and that bill is on you.”
“I try not to even worry about that either because I know God will make a way. I know I got to take the medication ... I’m on disability now, and that’s once a month. If you’re going down to Charleston and seeing two or three doctors a visit and that’s $40 per doctor, and then not talking about just gas, you know, to go down there,” the bills add up, she said.
She said she has received support from family and friends, fellow Gold Star mothers, as well as the South Carolina National Guard.
“I’m going to control it. It’s not going to control me,” Johnson said of her health challenge.
She added, “I’m not going to let nothing worry me because I always say, ‘What more do I have to go through than I had already been through with losing a child?’ Nothing else. So anything comes now, I don’t think nothing is no worse. I lost my son, and I’m still here.”
She plans to continue working in the community in his memory.
Veteran appreciation luncheons, during which she has invited all area veterans and their families to a free meal in appreciation for their service and in commemoration of her own son's ultimate sacrifice, are among the things she has done.
She said her work through the Darius T. Jennings Charitable Organization, which has included back-to-school bashes for special needs children, is not done.
“I got to build that community center. That’s the biggest thing now,” she said, smiling.
For more information about how to donate to Johnson or her foundation, Johnson can be contacted by mail at 117 Simon Siding Road, Cope, SC 29038, by phone at 803-707-9677 or by email at dariusmom55@gmail.com. She can also be reached through the Cash App at username $cabbagepatch55.
To learn more about organ donation, visit DonateLifeSC.org.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.