‘God will see us through’: Community comes together to help after tornadoes

The Neeses community quickly came together following last Monday’s tornadoes to help people in need.
“I saw people hurting, and I thought the least we could do is provide a meal that Monday evening,” Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Pastor Sam Leonard said.
“The next thing we know, we had donations come from everywhere,” he said.
Orangeburg County was hit by three tornadoes last Monday. One directly impacted Neeses with winds reaching 140 mph and leaving two dead and at least seven injured.
That evening, Mt. Beulah quickly went to work serving meals.
Leonard said the church received support from churches and people all over the state. They began collecting donations of clothing and essential household items.
The church continued feeding the community nightly.
“Thanks to Neeses Baptist, we were able to feed the workers Thursday for lunch and the community again that night,” Leonard said.
Kinsey Leonard said they have been able to serve at least 150 people each night and roughly 350 to 400 workers Thursday.
Although the community is suffering through a natural disaster, it has not forgotten the coronavirus plaguing the world over and members are doing their best to remain safe.
“We have an amazing kitchen crew,” Pastor Leonard said. “Everyone who works has gloves and masks on.”
“When we deliver, we have hand sanitizer in our cars, and when we come inside, we wash our hands,” he continued. “We have the meals served in a drive-thru fashion so people don’t come in the fellowship, and we can safely deliver it to their car. But the biggest safety we have is trusting in the Lord to take care of us while we work for him.”
Mt. Beulah is also collecting and organizing baskets with supplies such as paper towels, toothpaste, deodorant and clothing. Also, for those who need to wash their clothes, the church has donated quarters and detergent to pass out as well.
Kinsey Leonard said the church has been working to sort the supplies they have collected into totes and laundry baskets. They plan to distribute the supplies to families beginning this week.
The church is putting a halt to clothing donations as they have almost run out of room, but they feel that it is at least a good problem to have.
However, they are still accepting any household and cleaning supplies.
“The thing we need the most right now is paper products such as paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and household items such as sheets, pillows and blankets,” Pastor Leonard said. “People can come to the church fellowship hall to drop off donations. We have someone who is always on the church grounds working.”
He said people have been kind throughout the whole ordeal and those who have given donations have been excited to help. He said those who have received food and essentials have been overwhelmed with joy.
“You can see the genuine appreciation in people’s faces,” Leonard said. “That makes it worth it all, knowing that we are able to minister.”
He said the whole situation has allowed him to see that the church is not just wanted but needed in the community.
“We have been overwhelmed by the love and compassion people have shown,” Leonard said. “It’s truly a heart-touching experience.”
Kinsey Leonard said, “being a local church, we want to do our best to be the light in this dark time and be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
“Know that even when a storm comes, a storm goes and every season has an end,” she added. “We will rebuild from this and God will see us all through.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.