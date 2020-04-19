‘God will see us through’: Community comes together to help after tornadoes

“We have an amazing kitchen crew,” Pastor Leonard said. “Everyone who works has gloves and masks on.”

“When we deliver, we have hand sanitizer in our cars, and when we come inside, we wash our hands,” he continued. “We have the meals served in a drive-thru fashion so people don’t come in the fellowship, and we can safely deliver it to their car. But the biggest safety we have is trusting in the Lord to take care of us while we work for him.”

Mt. Beulah is also collecting and organizing baskets with supplies such as paper towels, toothpaste, deodorant and clothing. Also, for those who need to wash their clothes, the church has donated quarters and detergent to pass out as well.

Kinsey Leonard said the church has been working to sort the supplies they have collected into totes and laundry baskets. They plan to distribute the supplies to families beginning this week.

The church is putting a halt to clothing donations as they have almost run out of room, but they feel that it is at least a good problem to have.

However, they are still accepting any household and cleaning supplies.