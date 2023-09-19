Linda Milhouse Hibbler believes in finding blessings in her struggles. She looks back on her recovery from a devastating car accident nearly 40 years ago as a lesson to never give up on life.

The Bamberg resident has since found purpose in art and music after being told she would never walk again following the 1984 accident which left her paralyzed from the neck down.

She refused to let being a quadriplegic diminish her spirit and faith in God. Her praying family would also help bolster her spirit and help push her forward toward a recovery for which she is grateful.

“The diagnosis was that I would be an invalid, would never walk again. ... My mother wouldn’t accept that for the final answer. So with her faith and the faith that we all had, we just believed that the Lord would deliver me, and he did,” Hibbler said.

Being paralyzed left her feeling “like being buried and nothing sticking out but your head.” But she underwent a rigorous rehabilitation process at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

“The physical therapy at Shepherd’s Spinal Center was very intense therapy. You only get to stay at a rehab center for maybe a month. Then after that, they kind of move you on back to your local home, but what happened was God started working on my behalf. I started gaining movement,” Hibbler said.

After regaining movement in one of her fingers, she began to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“It was one Saturday night. My husband would come up on the weekends to see me. We were sitting there having Chinese food. I couldn’t use my hands, but they had a way they would prop my arm up,” Hibbler said.

She continued, “This little finger starting moving. It was twitching. You would think I could run a marathon. I was so excited. I was just like, ‘Lord, I knew you were going to do it.’ I hollered for the nurses, and I called home. It was just a little bit, but I knew it was just enough for me to get hope that God hadn’t forgotten about me.”

Once Hibbler started getting movement in her hands, she said her therapy began to reach a new level with “a lot of exercising.”

“We got up at like 5:30, 6 o’clock in the morning. It went all day. I don’t care if you couldn’t move but an inch, they didn’t allow your family to assist you. Even when it came down to catheterization, with the slightest movement of your hand, you had to learn how to do that. So it was just a lot that you had to learn,” she said.

She appreciated how hard she was pushed.

“The Lord always put people in your life when you need them the most,” Hibbler said.

While it was approximately six months before she began to regain movement in one of her fingers, it would be approximately a year before she began to walk again.

“It was a lot of work. When I left Shepherd’s, I was able to stand on the parallel bars. Once I came home, we continued therapy, but it took a lot just to keep at it,” she said.

Hibbler had two young children at the time of her accident and said it was being able to care for them that helped motivate her to walk again.

“I had a lot to work for. It wasn’t all about me at that point. So when I came home, I wanted to be a part of my raising my children. My mother and my sisters, they were taking care of them, but I wanted to be back active in my children’s lives. So I worked hard. When my finger moved, that was the most exciting time because I knew then that I was going uphill,” she said.

Hibbler and her husband, Dallas, are the parents of two children, Dallas II and Pamela, and the grandparents of one grandson, Noah.

She would go on to learn to drive again and said having a positive attitude contributed to her progress.

“When I got home, it was just like, ‘Lord, bring it on.’ I was just so excited. We would go to therapy. Mama didn’t tell me until years later that the therapist said, ‘I don’t know why she’s coming because she’s not ever going to walk,’” Hibbler said, but little did they know.

“It’s a mind thing. It’s all about the mental. I can go to the doctor today, and he can give me a diagnosis that I’ve got six weeks to live. So what am I going to do with the six weeks? Mope and grope, or am I going to try and make those the best six weeks of my life? It’s all about attitude,” she said.

Hibbler is the daughter of Sammie Milhouse, 88, who worked as master plumber and electrician, and the late Rev. Betty J. Milhouse, who was not just a minister, entrepreneur and nurse, but who had also served as Bamberg County’s deputy coroner for more than 20 years.

Hibbler’s siblings include sisters, Evelyn, Marian, Janice, Sammie Lynn, Vanessa and Katherine, and brother, Sammie Milhouse III.

Evelyn said Hibbler has an optimistic attitude which has served her well. At the time of her accident, for example, Evelyn said Hibbler was determined to have her house, which was going to be built, made to its original specifications.

“The social worker at the Shepherd Center was telling her that she needed to think about putting her kitchen cabinets all down low. She said, 'No, I'm not. I'm going to have a regular house.' She was still paralyzed, but she was saying, 'No, he's going to build my house just like it is on the plan. We're not adjusting anything,'" she said.

Hibbler said she is grateful for life and enjoys not only floral design and singing, which she grew up doing in the church, but also painting. She has found it all therapeutic in her recovery journey.

“I sang most of my life in church. I’ve always sung. My sisters were my choir. We all grew up in the church singing, but years later, my mother was blessed to acquire a flower shop. My mother was a jack of all trades and a master of all of them, too. She acquired a shop, and I worked in it with her, and I learned from her,” she said.

Hibbler continued, “My mother and father were trailblazers. They were business owners in the town. So that always made us know that we could achieve. My mother never settled. She always was looking for something new to do. That gave us that desire to want to do even more.”

Oil painting was among the other things which Hibbler tried her hand at. She credits her sister, Sammie Lynn, for working closely with her and supporting her on her artistic journey, which began with painting bottles and vases.

“We’re both very artistic. We always try to do something, always doing stuff. ... I couldn’t have done any of this without her. I kind of was more into the painting than she was. Sam is really a jack of all trades. I kind of kept up with the bottles,” Hibbler said.

She continued, “I kept painting, and I kept doing these bottles. It was like late at night. I’d be up, and it was a drive in me. … When my mother was dying, my sister and I went and must have had I don’t know how many vases of flowers in her room. A friend said, ‘Have you tried your hand at canvas?’”

“They thought it was a joke about the bottles, but little did they know that was part of God getting us ready. So I tried my hand at canvas and started kind of liking what I was coming up with. Once you get the paint mixed and you get your medium to paint with, you don’t know. It’s like, ‘What is God going to reveal to me?’ I have no idea what it’s going to be until it’s done,’” Hibbler said.

Her sister, Katherine, said, “The thing about the paintings for me is that with each painting, everybody sees something different in it.”

Hibbler, who will turn 66 in November, enjoys sharing her story and giving others hope. She encourages others to not give up amid obstacles in life.

“There’s a place inside each of us that we can go and find strength. Stay in the fight, don’t ever give up when the odds are stacked against you. Look at me. I had to fight hard, work hard and stay steadfast. God saw that, and he showed favor in me,” she said.

“I felt that God saved me for a reason. God has plans for each of us, and through these paintings, I just know that there’s a reason that he anointed me to do this.”