‘God is good’: Sickle cell walk returns

“We’re just blessed to have it. I thought the event was very successful,” Haigler said.

The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Foundation garnered the support of several individuals and organizations, including Islam Temple No. 3 of Orangeburg and Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken, to support the foundation’s work. Islam Temple No. 3 donated $1,000 and Islam Temple No. 4 donated $2,000.

“Everything else comes from different businesses, organizations and people,” Haigler said.

He said the foundation has also received proclamations from the city and county, which designated September as Sickle Cell Awareness Month and Sept. 25 as Sickle Cell Day in Orangeburg.

The event included other special features, including Pat Funderburk, community outreach manager at the Regional Medical Center, who performed blood pressure and glucose checks. There was also an appearance by Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s bike team, who lead this year's walk.

“The support I got this year was outstanding, much more than what I expected. Throughout the pandemic, the community has really supported us. I can't do it without the community and their support,” Haigler said.