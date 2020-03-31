‘God has taken care of us’: CCMO continues service despite virus, storm damage

“We’re going to have to open the door and just distribute the bags while the clients are on the street. They can’t come inside the building,” Troy said.

She added, “God has taken care of us. It’s just been hard. We wash our hands. Some people wear masks. I don’t wear masks. We use the sanitizer.”

Troy said sanitation will also be top priority once CCMO moves into the new building site.

“We’re going to have a desk at the entrance to the building we’re going to go to. We’re going to have the hand sanitizer and paper towels and hopefully space people apart,” she said.

Dr. Mark Jamison of Jamison’s Pharmacy in Orangeburg donated a $9,000 truck to CCMO after learning of the need from volunteer Freddie Antley.

“He was just saying that they were having an issue because they were actually having to spend money to rent a truck to go back and forth to Columbia. I just started investigating to see what could be done to assist with that,” Jamison said.

He said he was happy to support the ministry.