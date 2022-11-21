‘God has called us to help’: Churches, groups providing food for Thanksgiving

Several churches and groups across The T&D Region are working to make sure that individuals get a hearty meal that comes from their heart during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Williams Chapel AME Church will begin handing out hot meals on Wednesday. Several groups and churches are also offering meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Bennie Brown, a member of Williams Chapel, said while the church will not have its traditional sit-down meal this year, there are plans for a walk-through Thanksgiving meal giveaway to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church, which is located at 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.

“On average, we usually do over 400 meals. We also have drivers who take it out to the community. We have some people that we’re going to take meals to, and then we’ll have the people who will come by and pick up some dinners. Everything’s going to be take out,” he said.

The meals will include turkey, stuffing, ham, chicken, seasoned rice, collard greens, string beans, along with a roll and cake and pie for dessert.

The church normally gives out food bags every Wednesday, along with cooked meals every second and fourth Friday. Brown said the need has risen.

“Our numbers have increased in terms of the community coming to the church to pick up food, basic stuff that they need. With our ministry, what we try to do is feed as many people as we possibly can,” he said.

Brown said he appreciates the church’s soup kitchen volunteers and community partners, including businesses, who make donations to the church’s food ministry.

“The volunteers that work in the soup kitchen have just been dedicated and outstanding people. We would not be able to do it without their help. We’ve had some wonderful business partners, along with donations from other churches, grocery stores and Harvest Hope,” he said.

Brown continued, “The church has also really helped us tremendously. The church has provided funding, and we’ve had grants that have also helped us with this.”

He said the Thanksgiving meal is just another opportunity to give back to the community.

“There’s a great need. We feel that God has called us to help feed his people. So we feel obligated to continue this ministry, which we do year round. It’s a blessing for us. We have been blessed. So we want to bless others the same way that he has blessed us,” Brown said.

On Thanksgiving Day, five churches are coming together for a Thanksgiving Feast.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. The event is free and open to the public. Meals will be take-out only and distributed at the church off of Saint John Street. Individuals will be able to walk or drive up for their meals.

“We do it because of Jesus. We are to go out into the world and spread the good news, and this is how we do it. We love Jesus,” said Norma Sells, a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Turkey, ham, dressing, rice and gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, yams and desserts will be among the items served up.

Participating churches include First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, First Presbyterian Church, Cornerstone Community Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and Trinity UMC.

“It’s what we can do during this season. It’s better when we can sit down and eat with them, but we can’t do that right now. Our aim is to eventually have it maybe at the (Downtown Pavilion). I miss the sitting down and talking and getting to know people,” Sells said.

Other groups are also demonstrating their love for their communities on Thanksgiving.

Jean Self, secretary at Denmark First Baptist Church, said the church is continuing the work of late church member and Denmark resident Mary Polasky.

Polasky, who died on Sept. 25, 2021, was a member of Feed My Sheep Ministries. The ministry is a coalition of several Denmark churches and members of the Denmark-Olar High School class of 1983. It has held two community drive-through Thanksgiving Day dinners for many years.

Self said while Polasky is missed, the church will continue her work.

One community dinner will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Phillips Apostolic Church in Olar.

Another community Thanksgiving Day lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Denmark-Olar High School, Heritage Highway in Denmark.

Bags of nonperishable food items will be given away this year.

Self said the meal giveaway will be drive-through only. She also said it is needed and is a way to give back to the community.

“Everything has tripled in price. So that has made a huge difference. We do it because of a need and to help people. There’s also a lot of people that don’t have anybody either on Thanksgiving. So we give them a meal,” Self said.